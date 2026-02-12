Playing Close to Home, Dawson Theede Is Making an Immediate Impact for the FireWolves

Oshawa FireWolves forward Dawson Theede

OSHAWA, ON - Dawson Theede has wasted no time making his presence felt since being traded to the Oshawa FireWolves last month.

Since being drafted in 2018, Theede has made a name for himself as a physical presence who can shift momentum with his toughness and scoring touch. Over 64 career games in the NLL, he has racked up 195 points, being a consistent force on the offensive end.

He's continued that impact to the FireWolves recording 14 points in his first 3 games with Oshawa, highlighted with a big 5 goal performance in Toronto last week, sparking the offensive efforts the team has been looking to build on.

For Head Coach Glenn Clark, Theede fills a need the organization has been trying to find, "We've been looking for that piece for a long time and teams don't give them up," Clark said, "To get a big, physical, body-moving, lefty that can score, we've been trying to do that for two years."

The Brooklin native is no stranger to the Durham Region lacrosse community playing Junior Lacrosse with the Green Gaels and Whitby Warriors. "Durham is a lacrosse region," Theede said, "It's nice to play in front of fans that know and understand the game and it's always fun playing in front of family and friends."

While his offensive numbers have been impressive, his focus is on team success saying, "I'm not really too concerned about personal stats but individual success is directly related to the entire offensive unit, we need to work together for 60 minutes to attain the ultimate goal and that's win lacrosse games."

Theede is continuing to adjust to his new team, "I'm still building chemistry with the guys and knowledge of where they like to be on the floor," Theede said, adding, "We need to start putting it all together and go on a run now. We can't waste anymore games away."

With his combination of physicality, experience, and scoring ability, Theede looks to be the spark Oshawa needs to get back in the game.

See Dawson Theede in action for the first time at the Tribute Communities Centre this Saturday, February 14 at 7 pm against the San Diego Seals!

