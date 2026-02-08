Rush Top Seals
Published on February 7, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Saskatchewan Rush News Release
Saskatoon, SK - The Saskatchewan Rush improved to 8-1 on the season following tonight's road win in San Diego.
Robert Church led the way with 7 points, including 4 goals on the night. Austin Shanks was right behind with 6 points (2 goals). Frank Scigliano was a wall tonight, saving 40 of 49 shots. Jake Boudreau matched his season high with 2 goals in transition.
With his second goal tonight, Robert Church has officially scored his 400th career goal. Tonight's win marks 7 straight for the Rush, the franchise's longest win streak since 2014 and the longest ever in Saskatchewan. The team is finally back at home next week for a showdown with the Vancouver Warriors.
