Rush Drop another OT Heartbreaker

Published on February 28, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Saskatoon, SK - The Saskatchewan Rush lost 13-12 in overtime on Friday Night to the Rochester Knighthawks.

Zach Manns led the way with 2 goals and 6 points on the night. Followed by Levi Anderson with 2 goals and 4 points on the night. Jake Naso had another solid night in the dot, winning 19 of 30 faceoffs. Tonight's game was the season debut for backup goalie Thomas Kiazyk; he was strong in the loss, saving 51 of 64 shots.

Following tonight's game, the Rush heads into a much needed by-week before coming back home on March 14th for another round with the San Diego Seals. Tickets to the game are available.







