Calgary Roughnecks Downed by Halifax Thunderbirds, 14-10

Published on February 28, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Calgary, AB - The Calgary Roughnecks were defeated by the Halifax Thunderbirds tonight at the Scotiabank Saddledome by a score of 14-10.

Halifax opened the scoring in this contest as their leading scorer, Clarke Petterson, found the back of the net which would be his first of a game-high five goals. The two teams went back-and-forth in the first half as the Roughnecks trailed by a score of 8-7. Brayden Mayea and Noah Manning led the way offensively for the Riggers as the young forwards each had a pair of goals through the first thirty minutes of play.

Tanner Cook scored just fifty-two seconds into the third quarter to tie the game at 8-8. The Thunderbirds then scored five straight goals to finish out the quarter, including another Clarke Petterson marker with just two seconds left in the quarter. Colby Bowman then took over in between the pipes for the fourth quarter, making nine saves on ten shots faced. Haiden Dickson and Tanner Cook scored in the final frame, but the comeback came up short as the Roughnecks fell 14-10.

Notable Roughnecks in tonight's game include Brayden Mayea (2G, 3A), Noah Manning (2G), and Tanner Cook (2G, 3A). Clarke Petterson (5G, 2A) and Randy Staats (3G, 3A) led the way offensively for the Thunderbirds in the win.

The Roughnecks hit the road next weekend for a matchup with the Rochester Knighthawks. Game time is 11:00am MST from Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, NY. The Riggers next home action is on Saturday, March 14th at 7:00pm MST as they take on the Ottawa Black Bears at the Scotiabank Saddledome. It is the Roughnecks "St. Patrick's Day Party" presented by Dairy Farmers of Canada! Visit www.calgaryroughnecks.com/tickets to get your tickets!







