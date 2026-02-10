Roughnecks Acquire Jacob Dunbar from Ottawa Black Bears

Published on February 10, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Calgary, AB - The Calgary Roughnecks have acquired forward Jacob Dunbar from the Ottawa Black Bears in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2026 NLL Entry Draft.

Dunbar, 25, joins the Roughnecks after playing 18 games over the past two seasons in Ottawa with the Black Bears. Prior to his time with Ottawa, he spent three seasons with the San Diego Seals after they selected him 13th overall in the first round of the 2021 NLL Entry Draft. The 5'11", 180-pound Surrey, BC native has totaled 38 goals and 69 points in 30 games played over his five seasons in the NLL.

The newly acquired Dunbar has also played with the Burnaby Lakers of the Western Lacrosse Association over the past three summers, where in 39 games he has scored 87 goals and produced 157 points. In 2023, he was named the WLA Rookie of the Year after finishing the season with 61 points in 16 games played.

The Roughnecks are back in action at home this weekend for a pair of games at the Scotiabank Saddledome. On Saturday, February 14th at 7:00pm MST they will take on the Philadelphia Wings for their "Galentine's Day" game. Then on Sunday, February 15th the Riggers have a rematch with the Georgia Swarm for their "PJ Party" game which starts at 6:00pm MST.







