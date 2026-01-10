Roughnecks Edged by Warriors, 11-10

Published on January 9, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Calgary Roughnecks News Release







Calgary, AB - The Calgary Roughnecks dropped a heartbreaker tonight in overtime to the Vancouver Warriors by a score of 11-10. Prior to the game, Dane Dobbie was honoured with an emotional "Forever A Roughneck" banner raising and ceremony.

The Roughnecks and Warriors went back-and-forth during the first quarter as Brayden Mayea and Tanner Cook netted goals, and the Riggers defense played solid against a high-powered Warriors offence. A pair of late goals, including a Keegan Bal marker with one second left in the half, gave the Warriors a 7-5 lead heading into the intermission.

Vancouver then scored three straight goals to start the third quarter before Haiden Dickson got his second goal of the night to bring the Roughnecks within four. The Roughnecks dominated the fourth quarter as Tyler Pace and Tanner Cook each scored a pair of goals to tie the game. Aden Walsh came up with several big saves to force overtime.

The Roughnecks had multiple scoring chances in overtime but were unable to find the back of the net before former Roughneck, Curtis Dickson, scored the game-winning goal on his fourth of the night. The Roughnecks now drop to a record of 1-4 on the season.

Notable performances in tonight's game include Tanner Cook (4G, 2A), Tyler Pace (2G, 5A), Haiden Dickson (2G, 5A), and Aden Walsh who made 42 saves in the loss.

The Roughnecks next game will be on the road in Edmonton on Friday, January 16th as they take on the Georgia Swarm for the NLL "UnBOXed Series". The next home action for the Riggers will be on Friday, January 30th against the Saskatchewan Rush. Visit www.calgaryroughnecks.com/tickets to purchase tickets!







National Lacrosse League Stories from January 9, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.