Game Day Preview - Warriors at Roughnecks
Published on January 9, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Vancouver Warriors News Release
MATCHUP INFO
- Tonight marks the first meeting between Vancouver and Calgary this season.
- The Warriors have a 23-39 all-time record against the Roughnecks, including an 15-14 record on the road.
QUICK NUMBERS
- Keegan Bal led the way last time out against Oshawa, posting five points (2-3-5) and leading the Warriors in scoring this season with 20 points (7-13-20).
- Reid Bowering has three points (0-3-3) in three games so far this season, and heads Vancouver with four blocked shots, to go along with 18 loose ball recoveries and one caused turnover.
PLAYER TO WATCH - VANCOUVER
Christian Del Bianco
- Making his return to Calgary, Del Bianco looks to continue his strong start to the season. Currently sitting third in the NLL in both goals-against average (8.33) and save percentage (83.7), the Coquitlam, BC native will look to continue his hot start against his former team.
PLAYER TO WATCH - CALGARY
Tyler Pace
- The Coquitlam, BC native is coming off a season-best five assist performance as a part of a seven-point night (2-5-7) last week against San Diego. The eight-year pro has spent his entire career in Calgary, having been drafted ninth overall by the franchise in 2017.
WARRIORS AT ROUGHNECKS
Vancouver Calgary
10.0 GF/Game 11.3
8.3 GA/Game 12.8
44.0 Shots/Game 49.8
14.7 PIM/Game 10.3
WHERE TO WATCH
- TSN
- NLL+
- ESPN+
