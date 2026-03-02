Warriors Sink Seals 9-7 in Defensive Battle

Published on March 1, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Vancouver Warriors News Release









Vancouver Warriors forward Ryan Sheridan shoots against the San Diego Seals

San Diego, CA - The Vancouver Warriors were able to come away with a weekend sweep, thanks to a come-from-behind performance to beat the San Diego Seals 9-7 at Pechanga Arena.

Keegan Bal led Vancouver with four points (2G, 2A), while Curtis Dickson, Steph Charbonneau, and Adam Charalambides put up two goals and one assist apiece, Jesse King had one goal and one assist.

Netminder Christian Del Bianco turned aside 44 of 51 shots he faced, and the Warriors defence was locked in, killing off six power plays throughout the contest. Del Bianco had two assists against the Seals - both to Dickson - and is now second all-time in scoring amongst NLL goaltenders with 108 assists, passing Dallas Eliuk (107).

Del Bianco hit his 100th career assist with a pass to Shane Simpson against the Ottawa Black Bears on January 25, 2026. Pat O'Toole tops the list with 164 assists.

With the win, the Warriors improve to 9-3 on the season and are on a three-game winning streak. The Warriors are back at Rogers Arena for an all-Canadian matchup against the Toronto Rock on Friday, March 6th at 7:00pm PT to celebrate Women in Sports Night.

