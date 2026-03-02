Poway's Marquez White Set to Make his Seals and NLL Debut this Afternoon vs. Vancouver

Published on March 1, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

San Diego Seals News Release







San Diego Seals defenseman and Poway native Marquez White has been called up from the practice squad and is expected to make his Seals and NLL debut this afternoon when the Seals face the Vancouver Warriors at Pechanga Arena at 3 p.m. PT. White, who wears No. 24, spent the first 11 games of the season on the team's practice squad. He originally signed with the Seals in March 2024 but missed the balance of the 2024 season while recovering from injury.

This afternoon's game will be broadcast locally on Spectrum Cable Channel 4 and streamed on ESPN+.

You can also track the game stats in real time thru NLL.com using this link: https://www.nll.com/game/720047633/vancouver-warriors-vs-san-diego-seals/2026-03-01/.







National Lacrosse League Stories from March 1, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.