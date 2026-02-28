Mammoth Rally from Early Five-Goal Deficit to Shock Seals

Published on February 27, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

San Diego Seals News Release







The Colorado Mammoth rallied from an early 5-0 deficit to shock the Seals, 14-12, on Friday night at Denver's Ball Arena.

Colorado trailed 6-1 after one period and 9-6 at the half, but they outscored Seals 8-3 over the game's final 30 minutes to cap off the comeback. The Seals got a hat trick from Dylan Watson and two goals apiece from Wes Berg, Tre Leclaire, Zach Currier and Connor Robinson, but Colorado got big performances from Andrew Kew who scored four, including the game-winner, and three from Jack Hannah and they proved to be the difference.

The Seals came roaring out of the locker room, scoring the game's first five goals on their way to jumping out to a 6-1 lead after one quarter. Watson scored 1:32 in for the visitors and it was all Seals early on. Robinson scored twice, while Leclaire, Berg and Ben McIntosh each scored once. Berg and McIntosh both scored their goals while diving through the air. McIntosh's in particular was a thing of beauty as he came flying around from behind the Colorado net during a power play and with just one second left in the quarter, he beat Mammoth goaltender Dillon Ward to the stick side. Berg, the team's season assists leader, assisted on three of the Seals' early goals and finished the night with a game-high five helpers, while Robinson and Currier both recorded a pair of early assists. Trevor Baptiste continued his dominance early on, winning five of six first-quarter faceoffs, while Chris Origlieri stopped 11 of the 12 first-quarter shots that he faced.

Colorado's offense came to life during a second quarter that featured runs by both teams as the Mammoth outscored the Seals 5-3 to get back into the contest. The Mammoth scored the quarter's first three goals over the opening 7:04, but the Seals took just 41 seconds to erase all the work put in by the home team. Berg scored his second of the night on a power play with 6:08 left in the quarter, and just 28 seconds later, Currier scored his first of the night. Having seen enough, Mammoth Head Coach Pat Coyle pulled Ward and replaced him with Nathan Whittom, but it didn't make much difference as just 13 seconds later after Baptiste won the ensuing faceoff, Watson scored his second of the night while diving through the crease and his goal put the Seals back on top, 9-4. Colorado would score twice over the final 4:11, including a power play goal, and the teams went to the locker room at the half with the Seals leading, 9-6.

The Mammoth got the better of the Seals in the third quarter, outscoring them 3-1 to get back within a goal. Leclaire scored first for the Seals on a beautiful no-look shot from the top of the crease, but Colorado countered with three goals in a 3:17 stretch and trailed just 10-9 going into the fourth. In a relatively penalty-free game, Colorado was called for two third-quarter penalties but the Seals weren't able to capitalize on either power play opportunity against Whittom and the Mammoth.

The Seals inability to convert on their third quarter power plays would come back to haunt them in the fourth.

Colorado completed the comeback from the early 5-0 deficit just 2:17 into the fourth, tying the game 10-10 on a goal by Tim Edwards. Just 47 seconds later, the Mammoth thought they'd taken their first lead of the night, but Hannah had a goal taken off the board due to a crease violation and just 21 seconds later, Currier scored on a driving shot to instead give the lead back to the Seals, 11-10. It came 2:05 later, but the Mammoth finally got their goal on Andrew Kew's third of the night but instead of a go-ahead goal, it instead re-tied the game at 11-11.

The teams would go back and forth over the final 9:30. First it was Watson who scored for the Seals, his third of the night for the hat trick on a shot that squirted by Whittom and survived a Colorado challenge, but again the Mammoth had an answer, responding with a power play goal just 49 seconds later to again knot things up, 12-12. Colorado's go-ahead goal didn't come on a penalty but immediately after one ended as the Mammoth were able to take advantage of a long run from the Seals' penalty box as Kew scored his fourth of the night to put the Mammoth back on top, 13-12, and Colorado would add a late goal with just 11 seconds left to put the game on ice.

With the loss, the Seals fall to 6-5 but they'll have a chance to quickly erase the memories of Colorado's comeback when they return home to host Vancouver this Sunday afternoon at Pechanga Arena at 3 p.m. PT. Tickets for that game are on sale at https://www.sealslax.com/. Colorado meanwhile improves to 8-3 on their season.







