Swarm Face Wings in Doubleheader Rivalry Weekend Showdown

Published on February 27, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Georgia Swarm News Release







The red-hot Georgia Swarm roll into Philadelphia to face the Wings at Xfinity Mobile Arena this Friday, February 27, at 7:00 pm ET in the first of a back-to-back between the two teams, with a chance to extend their five-game winning streak.

Buckle up. It's rivalry week between Philadelphia and Georgia. Here's what you need to know ahead of the weekend.

Swarm on a roll

Stemming from a dominant 19-9 win over the Calgary Roughnecks back in Edmonton on January 16, the Swarm have shot up the NLL standings and are tied with Vancouver for the third-best record in the league with seven wins and three losses. What has been the key? The Swarm's elite defense. '

Georgia has allowed the fewest goals in the league with just 77, and is putting massive distance between them and the Vancouver Warriors, who have allowed the second fewest with 93. Anchored by Jacob Hickey and Michael Grace - the team's top-scoring defensemen with nine points apiece - the Swarm have been able to close out games and hang onto leads, something that has been key to the winning streak so far.

"I'd love to say that's a function of our coaching, and maybe to a very small degree it is, but I really think our veteran leadership's really good, and we've been able to kind of keep guys in check and keep guys focused on what's important," head coach Ed Comeau said to the media. "I think our leadership group's done a great job of not only stepping up and making big plays themselves ... but also just calming the young guys to say, 'hey, we're good here, let's just continue to do what we know is important to help us get a win,' and we were fortunate enough to get those out at the end of the game."

Another key component to the win streak has been the last line of defense, goaltender Brett Dobson. The 6-foot-three-inch net-minder from Oshawa, Ontario, has been phenomenal for the Swarm, recording 415 saves and an 86 percent save percentage. Dobson's efforts have not gone unnoticed by the coaching staff, who have consistently praised his ability to deliver when it matters most.

"Our defense is limiting the quantity and quality of shots. And Brett's made those saves. And I think when we've made mistakes, we've given up quality A-type chances, he's made big saves for us ... Brett's been good, and when you have a goalie at 86% save percentage and two goals against better than any other goalie in the league, that's something we're all proud of. I know Brett's proud of that, and he's still putting the work in to continue that through the end of the season."

Dobson and the defense have also held opponents to less than 10 goals in all but one game this season, something Comeau credits to the team's success.

"We're holding teams to single-digit goals, and being able to do that takes some pressure off our offence," he said. "We've also said offensively if we have a night where we're not holding teams to single digits, we've got to find a way to manufacture those 12 goals or 13 goals. So I think we've done that some nights, so hopefully we can continue to find the right mix on offence and find the back of the net."

Wings struggling to find consistency

On the other side of the floor, the Philadelphia Wings are facing a much different situation this season. The Wings are 2-8 and riding a two-game losing streak ahead of the matchup. They have scored the second-fewest goals and have allowed the fourth-most goals in the league this season.

Brennan O'Neil leads Philadelphia with 22 goals and 42 points, along with Joe Resetarits, who leads the team in assists with 24 and is second in points with 37. Nick Damude has patrolled the crease the most for the Wings this season and is posting a goals against average of 11.94 through 10 games.

As rivalry week arrives, the stakes couldn't be higher. With Georgia's remarkable win streak on the line, it's going to be a can't-miss weekend of lacrosse.

Back-to-back clashes between these two rivals promise intensity, highlight-reel moments, and playoff implications. Fans can expect a thrilling showcase of grit, talent, and heart as the rivalry takes center stage and the outcome hangs in the balance.







