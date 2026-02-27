Desert Dogs Battle Warriors For The Second Time This Season

LAS VEGAS - The Las Vegas Desert Dogs (4-5) take on the Vancouver Warriors (7-3) for the second time this season, this time inside Lee's Family Forum on Penta Field. Faceoff is set for tonight at 7:30 p.m. PST on Friday, Feb. 27.

The two teams first met in Week 3 of the NLL season, which marked the Desert Dogs' first game of the 2025-26 campaign. Vancouver came out fast in the opening matchup, earning a 15-9 win on Dec. 13, 2025. Despite the loss, new Desert Dogs additions Mitch Jones and Chris Cloutier each scored in the contest.

DESERT DOGS GET A WEEK OFF

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs are coming off a midseason bye week after falling just short in a thriller against the Colorado Mammoth (7-2), dropping a 13-12 decision on Rock the Box night Feb. 13.

Jonathan Donville hit a major milestone with his 300th career NLL point, while Chris Cloutier led the Dogs offensively with four goals, including a key power-play tally in the fourth quarter. Mitch Jones bounced back in a big way, opening the scoring and later completing a hat trick, while Jackson Webster and Adam Poitras also found the back of the net. Despite multiple momentum swings and a late push that cut the deficit to one, Colorado's four-goal fourth-quarter surge proved to be the difference.

WARRIORS CARVING A WARPATH TO PLAYOFFS

The Warriors are a top-3 team in the NLL currently, and their play backs this up tremendously. Vancouver sits at 7-3 with one of the league's most efficient offenses, scoring 113 goals while holding opponents to just 93 through 10 games. Keegan Bal has been the driving force, ranking second in the NLL in points with 69 (22 G, 47 A), while Curtis Dickson leads the team with 28 goals and Jesse King has added 22. Dickson and King are tied at 47 points each. Bal also ranks among the league's top assist leaders, showcasing his elite playmaking ability.

On the defensive end, goaltender Christian Del Bianco has been a steady presence between the pipes, and the Warriors' balanced attack has helped them notch key wins over contenders like the Buffalo Bandits. With strong scoring depth and stingy defense, Vancouver continues to prove it belongs among the league's elite this season.

It's another tough opponent for the Desert Dogs, but a great opportunity. After a close loss two weeks ago, ferocious effort and strong play from the opening faceoff might be enough to knock off the Warriors.

MILESTONES

Sheldon Burns is 9 points away from 100 career NLL points.

Chris Cloutier is 3 goals away from 150 career NLL goals.

Kyle Killen is 2 goals away from 150 career NLL goals AND is one game away from 100 NLL games played.

Mitch Jones is 2 goals away from 300 career NLL goals AND 9 assists from 500 career NLL assists.

Tony Malcom is 4 goals away from 100 career NLL goals AND 4 assists from 150 career NLL assists.

Connor Kirst recovered 500 career NLL loose balls in his career during the game against Colorado.

Jonathan Donville hit 300 career NLL points in the game against Colorado.

LVDD POINT LEADERS

#16 Mitch Jones - 58 points (21G, 37A)

#3 Jonathan Donville - 51 points (12G, 39A)

#25 Chris Cloutier - 43 points (19G, 24A)

#8 Chase Fraser - 22 points (10G, 12A)

#91 Adam Poitras - 21 points (13G, 8A)







