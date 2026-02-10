Desert Dogs (4-4) Battle Mammoth (6-2) Friday Night at Lee's Family Forum

Published on February 10, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Las Vegas Desert Dogs News Release







LAS VEGAS - The Las Vegas Desert Dogs (4-4) return home for another multi-game homestand, beginning with a matchup against the second-place Colorado Mammoth (6-2) on PENTA Field inside Lee's Family Forum on Friday, Feb. 13 at 7:30 p.m. PST.

This will be the third meeting between the two franchises. Colorado claimed the first matchup, but Las Vegas took the most recent contest with a 14-7 win on Feb. 21, 2025. In that game, Jack Hannah recorded seven points for the Desert Dogs. This time, however, Hannah will be wearing burgundy and black, facing his former team for the first time since being traded to the Mammoth on Dec. 28, 2025.

DESERT DOGS STUNG BY THE SWARM

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs came up short against the Georgia Swarm (6-3) in their last contest, falling 12-9 despite multiple offensive pushes throughout the night. Kyle Killen led the Desert Dogs with his second straight hat trick, while Ben McDonald scored his first goal with the club.

Georgia jumped out early and carried a 7-4 lead into halftime before Las Vegas responded in transition, highlighted by goals from Jackson Webster and Jonathan Donville. The Desert Dogs continued to battle in the second half, cutting the deficit to one on multiple occasions, but the Swarm answered each surge and pulled away late. McDonald scored with under two minutes remaining, but Georgia sealed the win moments later to close out the 12-9 victory.

THE MAMMOTH TRAMPLING OVER THE NLL

There is little debate right now: the Colorado Mammoth are the hottest team in the NLL. Since adding former Desert Dog forward Jack Hannah, Colorado has rattled off a five-game winning streak and dominated along the way. That run included a statement 20-9 victory over the three-time defending champion Buffalo Bandits in their most recent outing.

Now coming off a well-earned bye week, the Mammoth head into Sin City looking to test their luck and keep the momentum rolling.

Colorado is led offensively by Will Malcom, the brother of Desert Dogs forward Tony Malcom, who has totaled 41 points this season. He is followed closely by Andrew Kew with 33 points. Kew is coming off a massive performance against Buffalo, scoring seven goals, tied for the most goals by a single player in a game this season.

For Las Vegas, the challenge is twofold: not only facing a top-tier opponent, but also trying to slow a team playing with confidence and rhythm. Still, the Desert Dogs have competed in every game this year, and that calm, composed approach could be the key to pushing for a win on Friday.

MILESTONES

Connor Kirst needs 5 loose ball recoveries to reach 500 career NLL loose balls recovered.

Landon Kells needs 42 saves away to collect 2,000 career NLL saves.

Sheldon Burns is 9 points away from 100 career NLL points.

Chris Cloutier is 7 goals away from 150 career NLL goals.

Kyle Killen is 3 goals away from 150 career NLL goals AND 2 games away from 100 NLL games played.

Mitch Jones is 5 goals away from 300 career NLL goals AND 15 assists from 500 career NLL assists.

Jonathan Donville is 3 points away from 300 career NLL points.

Tony Malcom is 4 goals away from 100 career NLL goals AND 4 assists from 150 career NLL assists.

LVDD POINT LEADERS

#16 Mitch Jones - 49 points (18G, 31A)

#3 Jonathan Donville - 44 points (11G, 33A)

#25 Chris Cloutier - 36 points (15G, 21A)

#8 Chase Fraser - 22 points (10G, 12A)

#91 Adam Poitras - 20 points (12G, 8A)

WHAT'S HAPPENING AT THE GAME

Rock the Box Night presented by FOX5 will bring the party back to the arena with live performances by MINIKISS during the introductions, at half-time and for a post game concert. Fans can expect high energy throughout the game, with rally towels available for all fans to help keep the atmosphere loud from start to finish. Fans are encouraged to wear their best rock & roll or 80's-themed outfits and get ready to party all night long with the Dogs.

Big Dog's Tiltyard Tailgate will be back to help fans get the party started before the doors open to the Den. Enjoy $2 Big Dog's Good Boy Lagers and Twisted Tail Seltzers, Decker's Kids Zone, outdoor games, food trucks, and live DJ entertainment beginning at 4:30 p.m. PST.

Once inside the arena, the value continues with $5 Good Boy Lagers and Twisted Tail Seltzers all night long, along with Den Deals on fan-favorite food items including nachos, boxed popcorn, hot dogs, french fries, and pretzels - all for just $5. Doors open at 6 p.m. PST.

Fans 21 and older can continue the night at the Official After Party at the Rio Hotel & Casino's VooDoo Lounge from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.







National Lacrosse League Stories from February 10, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.