Black Bears Acquire Third-Round Pick for Dunbar

Published on February 10, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

On Tuesday afternoon, the Ottawa Black Bears acquired a 2026 third-round draft pick from the Calgary Roughnecks in exchange for forward Jacob Dunbar.

The 25-year-old Dunbar had scored five goals and added an assist through six games this season for Ottawa. After being acquired from San Diego before the 2024-25 season, Dunbar placed third on the team with 23 goals last year.

His season included scoring the first goal in Black Bears franchise history against the Toronto Rock during the first quarter of Ottawa's inaugural home opener. Dunbar finished with a hat trick in that game.

The entire Black Bears organization, coaching staff, and management, would like to thank Jacob for his tenure in Ottawa.

This year, the Black Bears will play four Friday home games and five Saturday home games from November to April.

Next up on the road is a Saturday trip to Rochester on Feb. 14. Fans can stream for free on NLL+.

Next up at home is a Saturday meeting with Oshawa on Feb. 28 at Canadian Tire Centre.







