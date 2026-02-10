Knighthawks Postgame Parties Announced

Published on February 10, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Rochester Knighthawks News Release







(Rochester, NY)... The Rochester Knighthawks and Bud Light are once again teaming up to host Postgame Parties following select home games during the 2026 season. Each event will feature appearances by Knighthawks players, food and drink specials, and opportunities for fans to win Knighthawks prizes and autographed items.

The first postgame party will take place on Saturday, Feb. 28, at The Distillery (1142 Mt. Hope Ave.) following the Knighthawks' 7 p.m. matchup against the Saskatchewan Rush at Segar & Sciortino Field at The Blue Cross Arena.

The second postgame party is scheduled for Saturday, March 21, at Hooligans Eastside Grill (809 Ridge Rd., Webster) after the Knighthawks host the Las Vegas Desert Dogs at 7 p.m. at Segar & Sciortino Field.

KNIGHTHAWKS' 2026 POSTGAME PARTY SCHEDULE

Saturday, Feb. 28

The Distillery - 1142 Mt. Hope Ave., Rochester, NY 14620

Drink Specials:

$4.50 Bud Light and Michelob Ultra pints $5.50 Bud Light and Michelob Ultra talls $15 Bud Light and Michelob Ultra pitchers

Saturday, March 21

Hooligans Eastside Grill - 809 Ridge Rd., Webster, NY 14580

Drink Specials:

$6 Bud Light talls $11 Bud Light pitchers $20 bucket of five Bud Light bottles $25 NÜTRL bucket of five cans

Single-game tickets for the 2025-26 season are available at The Blue Cross Arena Box Office, online at www.rochesterknighthawks.com, or by phone at 585-400-HAWK (4295). Place your $50 per seat deposit now to secure Season Ticket Memberships for the 2026-27 season. For more information, visit www.rochesterknighthawks.com.







National Lacrosse League Stories from February 10, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.