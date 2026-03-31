Knighthawks Hosting Two Away Game Viewing Parties

Published on March 31, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Rochester Knighthawks News Release







(Rochester, NY)... The Rochester Knighthawks and The Distillery Restaurant have announced two dates for away game viewing parties during the remainder of the regular season. Fans can gather to watch the Knighthawks' road games live while enjoying food and drink specials, including $4.95 pints of domestic brews, along with opportunities to win Knighthawks prizes and autographed merchandise.

The Distillery location at 1142 Mt. Hope Ave. will serve as the team's official Viewing Party headquarters on Saturday, April 11. That evening, fans are invited to cheer on the Knighthawks as they travel to play the Buffalo Bandits at 7 p.m.

The final Viewing Party is set for Saturday, April 18, at The Distillery location in Henrietta (3010 S. Winton Rd.), as Rochester battles the Georgia Swarm at 4 p.m. in Duluth, Ga. The game is the first in a home-and-home series against the Swarm, which ends on Sunday, April 19, at 3 p.m. at The Blue Cross Arena.

Single-game tickets for the 2025-26 season are available at The Blue Cross Arena Box Office, online at www.rochesterknighthawks.com, or by phone at 585-400-HAWK (4295). Place your $50 per seat deposit now to secure Season Ticket Memberships for the 2026-27 season. For more information, visit www.rochesterknighthawks.com.







National Lacrosse League Stories from March 31, 2026

Knighthawks Hosting Two Away Game Viewing Parties - Rochester Knighthawks

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