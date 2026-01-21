Las Vegas Desert Dogs 4th Annual GRETZKY Jersey Giveaway Coming January 31st.

Las Vegas Desert Dogs News Release







LAS VEGAS - One of the most anticipated nights of the season is almost here. The Las Vegas Desert Dogs invite fans to their fourth annual Wayne Gretzky Night in honor of hockey legend and Desert Dogs Co-Owner Wayne Gretzky. Officially titled "Wayne's Tailgate," presented by Lucia Capital Group, this game takes place on Saturday, Jan. 31 at Lee's Family Forum on PENTA Field.

The first 4,000 fans through the doors will receive an exclusive free Gretzky 99 "City Edition" jersey, blending the spirit of Las Vegas with the Desert Dogs' iconic brand. This marks the fourth release in the Desert Dogs' Gretzky Jersey Collection, making it a must-have piece for Las Vegas fans and collectors alike.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early, as jerseys go fast and the party starts even sooner. Big Dog's Tiltyard Tailgate renamed Wayne's Tailgate for the night kicks off at 4:30 p.m., featuring $2 Big Dog's Good Boy Lagers and Twisted Tail Seltzers, Decker's Kids Zone, outdoor games, food trucks, and live DJ entertainment before heading inside the Den.

Once inside the arena, the value continues with $5 Good Boys and Twisted Tails all night long, plus Den Deals on fan-favorite food items including nachos, boxed popcorn, hot dogs, french fries, and pretzels - all for just $5.

On the turf, fans will witness a Desert Dogs (3 - 3) team riding the momentum of a dominant home victory and firing on all cylinders. NLL superstars Mitch Jones, Chris Cloutier, Chase Fraser and Adam Poitras are the team's scoring leaders, leading a pack that embodies the relentless, winning spirit Las Vegas was built on.

The NLL features the world's BEST lacrosse players, delivering an electric, high-energy experience that rivals any show or sporting event in Southern Nevada.

Single-game tickets start at just $29 and will Sell-out. Purchase early to ensure you get a seat. Explore all ticket options at lasvegasdesertdogs.com/tickets.







