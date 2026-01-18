Desert Dogs (3-3) Score WIN over Philadelphia Wings (1-4) at Lee's Family Forum

Las Vegas, NV - The Las Vegas Desert Dogs (3-3) earned a 10-7 victory over the Philadelphia Wings (1-4), marking their first win over the Wings in franchise history. Goaltender Landon Kells led the way for Las Vegas, stopping 36 of 43 shots for an 83% save percentage. On the defensive end, Rhys Blake made his first start in the black and white, recording five loose balls in the win.

The Wings opened the scoring on their first possession of the game, but the lead was short-lived. Connor Kirst entered the offensive zone, made a move on the defender, and finished a mini breakaway to tie the game with his first goal of the season. Chase Fraser followed with a goal of his own to give the Dogs the lead, and John LaFontaine kept the scoring rolling with another. Chris Cloutier capped the quarter by stepping around a Philadelphia defenseman with a crossover, ending the first quarter with the Dogs up 4-1.

It took over seven minutes for the first goal of the second quarter, and it came in the form of back-to-back goals from the Wings to cut the deficit to 4-3. Chase Fraser halted the momentum with his second goal of the night, diving across the crease to stuff it into the net. The Desert Dogs carried a 5-3 lead into the locker room at halftime.

Just like the first two quarters, the Wings opened the third with a goal. The Desert Dogs responded immediately, as Connor Kirst sniped a shot over the right shoulder of the Wings' goalie for his second goal of the game. With just over five minutes remaining in the quarter, the Wings struck again to cut the deficit to one. Adam Poitras restored the two-goal cushion with a shot that bounced off the floor and past the goalie, giving the Desert Dogs a 7-5 lead heading into the fourth.

It all came down to the final frame, and Adam Poitras set the tone by opening the quarter with his second goal of the game. He wasn't done there, completing the hat trick with his third straight goal. The Wings briefly answered to halt Poitras' run, but Jackson Webster responded immediately with a goal of his own. The Desert Dogs closed out a dominant performance, grounding the Wings with a 10-7 victory.

The Desert Dogs will stay home for the final game of their three-game homestand, with their "Wayne's Tailgate" theme night presented by Lucia Capital Group against the Oshawa FireWolves on Saturday, Jan. 31 at 7:00 p.m. PST. The first 4,000 fans in attendance will receive a Gretzky "City Edition" Jersey!

LVDD TOP THREE SCORERS

#34 Connor Kirst - 4 points (2G, 2A)

#19 Adam Poitras - 3 points (3G)

#16 Mitch Jones - 3 points (3A)







