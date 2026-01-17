Warriors Fall, 11-9, to Seals in Wild Finish

Published on January 17, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

San Diego Seals' Wes Berg battles Vancouver Warriors' Reese Callies

Vancouver, BC - The Vancouver Warriors scored two goals in the last minute of the contest, bringing the game within one goal, but fell short to the San Diego Seals 11-9 at Rogers Arena.

Adam Charalambides led the way for Vancouver with a hat trick, while Keegan Bal scored two, and the Warriors got singles from forwards Curtis Dickson and Marcus Klarich and defencemen Shane Simpson and Reid Bowering.

Goaltender Christian Del Bianco turned aside 46 shots and added an assist, putting him one away from 100 in his career.

With the loss, the Warriors move to 3-2 on the season. Vancouver has two road games to finish the month of January, taking on the Ottawa Black Bears next week and the Rochester Knighthawks the week after. The team returns to Rogers Arena on February 7 at 7:00pm PT in a rematch against Rochester.

