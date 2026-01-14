Dickson, King Helping Warriors

Published on January 14, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Vancouver Warriors News Release







The Vancouver Warriors' free agent signings up front have blended seamlessly into the team-first approach, providing timely offence and composure as the season's opening stretch continues.

Nearly a quarter of the way through the campaign, Curtis Dickson and Jesse King have helped stabilize the Warriors' attack through consistent contributions, attention to detail, and a willingness to do the small things that support team success.

Dickson currently leads the Warriors with 10 goals, highlighted by a four-goal performance in Calgary that included the overtime winner. King sits third on the team with six goals, and together they combined for 13 points against the Roughnecks in Week 7 - Dickson with seven points and King with six points.

More than the numbers, their production has come in key moments and goals that have either swung momentum or helped maintain it.

Head Coach and GM Curt Malawsky emphasized that while the Warriors rely on contributions throughout the lineup, Dickson and King each bring a unique skillset that naturally elevate the group.

"They're big-time players that make big-time plays," Malawsky said.

"Jesse is a calming influence, the game just slows right down for him. He plays with passion, and it really resonates through the rest of the team. Curtis is a game-breaker. He's a tough check, he's going to get to goal, and in the biggest moments of his career, he scores the biggest goals, whether that's from outside or inside, and those characteristics transfer through the rest of the team."

Having players like that helps ease the pressure across the offensive unit, allowing the Warriors to play with more patience and trust. That comfort level has shown as chemistry continues to develop among the forward group through the first four games.

Special teams have also reflected that collective mindset. Vancouver's power play is operating at 46 percent on the season, and last game the Warriors were clicking at 83 percent, converting on five of six opportunities on the man-advantage. Malawsky credits the movement, spacing, and shared responsibility that make the unit successful.

Dickson and King have also contributed on the penalty kill, Dickson scoring two and King scoring one of the Warriors' seven shorthanded goals this season. One of Dickson's more notable efforts came against the Oshawa FireWolves, when his gutsy coast-to-coast rush and diving finish helped bring Vancouver within one.

The chemistry is building nicely among the forward group, and as the season progresses, Dickson and King will continue to evolve and build on what they've done over the first four games.

King, known as a floor general, has also shown his ability to step into scoring roles when needed. At the same time, Dickson's ability to move the ball and create opportunities for his teammates has helped keep the offence balanced.

"Both have really contributed to the start of the season - teams will try to adjust to them. However, the best part about their games is they will adjust by finding even more ways to create space for their teammates," Malawksy said.

As the season moves forward, the Warriors continue to push offence by committee, and Dickson and King's early impact complements the group effort that remains at the core of Vancouver's identity.







National Lacrosse League Stories from January 14, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.