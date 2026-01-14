Warriors Host Country Night Friday

Vancouver, B.C. - Time to get back in the saddle, Warriors fans! Fan-favourite Country Night, presented by Coors Original, returns to Rogers Arena on Friday, January 16, when the team hosts the San Diego Seals at 7:00pm.

The Warriors are 3-1 to start the season and are coming off back-to-back wins on the road, setting the stage for an exciting return to home turf. Let's show the NLL why Rogers Arena is one of the toughest buildings to play in, so grab your crew and come on down for a country-style throwdown!

For this first time this season, the Warriors will be opening select sections of the upper bowl at Rogers Arena! Tickets start at $25 and come in response to incredible fan support and excitement surrounding this fan-favourite theme night! Lower bowl tickets are also on sale and going fast, starting at $32. Get your tickets today HERE!

Arrive early! The first 500 fans through the doors will get a Coors Original beer koozie!

Country favourite and award-winning artist Karen-Lee Batten will kick off the night with performances of the national anthems.

Celebrate in true western style! A limited number of Coors Original Cowboys hats, as well as foam Vancouver Warriors cowboy hats will be available to purchase in the team store!

Giddy up for the Warriors Crawl with the ultimate Country Night package for just $59, featuring a game ticket, a limited-edition cowboy hat, and three drink tickets to keep the good times rollin'! Get your crawl package HERE!

Fans can look forward to a high-energy night of fast-paced lacrosse, exciting in-game moments and plenty to root for throughout the arena. With a little country flair in the building, it's set to be a great night from start to finish. Yeehaw!

More information on Warriors tickets, including single game, Season Ticket Memberships, group tickets, suites, and more can be found HERE!

2025.26 Home Matchups and Theme Nights:

Country Night, presented by Coors Original - Friday, January 16 vs San Diego Seals

Wrestling Night, presented by Vegain - Saturday, February 7 vs Rochester Knighthawks

Rock & Roll Night, presented by Ticketmaster - Friday, February 20 vs Buffalo Bandits

Women in Sport Night, presented by lululemon - Friday, March 6 vs Toronto Rock

St. Paddy's Night, presented by Uber Eats - Friday, March 20 vs Ottawa Black Bears

Rodeo Night, presented by Langara - Friday, April 10 vs Halifax Thunderbirds

Fan Appreciation Night, presented by The Rec Room - Saturday, April 18 vs Philadelphia Wings







