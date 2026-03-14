Vancouver Warriors Face Georgia Swarm on the Road

Published on March 13, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Vancouver Warriors News Release







The Vancouver Warriors will be in Atlanta, Georgia this weekend to take on the Georgia Swarm at Gas South Arena. This will be the first and only time the two teams will meet this season.

In their previous matchup against the Toronto Rock, the Warriors were edged 13-10. They remain tied for second place and hold a 9-4 record as they make a final push to remain near the top of league standings in preparation for the playoffs.

While the Warriors fell short to the Rock, there was much to be positive about from their effort last Friday, most notably an incredible performance from young forward Marcus Klarich, who scored a career-high five goals and one assist for a six-point night. His previous career high was four goals and five points in a single game.

Originally selected in the second round by the Warriors in the 2022 NLL Entry Draft, Klarich has since become a key supporting young player on what is a veteran-heavy team. Klarich brings a spark to the group and helped the Warriors make a push to tie the game. Klarich currently has 36 points (15G, 21A) over 13 games so far this year and is projected to surpass his previous high of 37 points across 14 games played in the 24-25 season.

Through 13 games this season, Bal leads the Warriors with 90 points (29G, 61A), while Jesse King has recorded 60 points (27G, 33A), Curtis Dickson found the back of the net 33 times and added 23 assists, and Adam Charalambides put up 49 points (19G, 30A).

Last season, the Warriors beat the Swarm 15-13, which would end up being an extended win streak that carried them to the end of the regular season. Bal had set a new career record for assists and points in a single game, registering 12 points (3G, 9A). Klarich had also had a strong offensive performance, registering five points (3G, 2A). The offensive flurry from the Warriors' forward group ultimately led to the win, and they will be looking to replicate that this weekend.

The Swarm are currently in fourth place, sitting one spot below the Warriors, with an 8-4 record. Their previous matchup before their bye week was a split on their doubleheader weekend with Philadelphia, with an 11-6 win over the Philadelphia Wings at home, followed by a 9-5 setback in the City of Brotherly Love on Sunday, March 1.

Close in standings to the Warriors, the Swarm have the fewest goals against, with only 92. The Warriors have the second lowest at 126. It has proven to be a challenge to score against this Georgia team, and much of that can be attributed to their defensive structure, but also to the elite season of netminder Brett Dobson.

Dobson is having a career season with an 85.8 save percentage, an almost eight percentage-point increase from his previous career high of 78.1%. He also has the lowest GAA average of all netminders in the NLL at 7.02 and has been a cornerstone piece of the Swarm's success throughout the year.

The offensive group for the Swarm can consistently generate up and down the lineup and is led by forwards Shayne Jackson and Lyle Thompson. Thompson is leading the team in points with 49 (23G, 26A), with Jackson only a point behind at 48 (18G, 30A).

Opening faceoff will be at 4:30 p.m. PT, and you can watch the game live on TSN+ and NLL+.

With NLL+, you can re-watch highlights and full games throughout the season, and you can sign up for NLL+ here.







National Lacrosse League Stories from March 13, 2026

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