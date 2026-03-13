Swarm Return Home to Face Vancouver in Key Seeding Matchup

Published on March 13, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Georgia Swarm News Release







DULUTH, GA - The Georgia Swarm returns to action in Week 16 of the National Lacrosse League season after a bye week, hosting the Vancouver Warriors on Saturday, March 14 at 7:30 p.m. at Gas South Arena, Duluth, GA.

The game will serve as Grow the Game Night, celebrating the continued growth of lacrosse across the South. The Swarm will return to Harrah's Cherokee Casino Field the following week on Friday, March 20, at 7:30 p.m. against the Halifax Thunderbirds for Fan Appreciation Night.

With the regular season entering its final stretch, Saturday's matchup carries major playoff implications. The Swarm currently sits at 8-4, while Vancouver and the Colorado Mammoth are both 9-4, putting the race for the top spots in the league standings within reach. A Swarm win this weekend could potentially put the team in 2nd in the NLL Standings as teams March to May in the playoff push continues.

Swarm Finding Their Rhythm

Georgia has found its stride during the second half of the season. Prior to their recent back-to-back series against the Philadelphia Wings, the Swarm put together a six-game winning streak, establishing themselves as one of the most difficult teams to beat in the league.

Defense has been the backbone of Swarm's success. Georgia is allowing an average of eight goals per game or less, one of the top defensive marks in the league.

Leading that effort is goaltender Brett Dobson, who has delivered an outstanding season between the pipes. Dobson currently holds an 85.8% save percentage, placing him among the top goaltenders in the NLL and firmly in the league's MVP conversation.

Leaders on Both Ends of the Floor

Veteran leadership continues to drive the Swarm's defensive presence. Team captain Jordan MacIntosh has been a key contributor with 11 blocked shots, 79 loose balls, and 20 points this season while anchoring the transition game.

On the offensive side, the Swarm are led by Shayne Jackson, who tops the team with 49 points (23 goals, 26 assists). Close behind is Lyle Thompson, who has recorded 48 points (18 goals, 30 assists) this season.

Rookie Nolan Byrne has also made an immediate impact in his fun scoring techniques, has put in 20 goals in his first NLL season.

Matchup to Watch

Saturday's game will feature a battle between two of the league's top performers. Vancouver is led by Keegan Ball, who currently leads the league with 90 points this season.

The Swarm offense will look to challenge Warrior's goaltender Christian Del Bianco, who has recorded 530 saves this year while allowing an average of just nine goals per game.

With both teams near the top of the standings, Saturday's contest could play a major role in shaping the playoff race as the regular season enters its final weeks.

Swarm Milestone Watches

Ed Comeau, currently at 149, 1 Win to 150 NLL Coaching Wins (would be 2nd all-time in NLL History to reach)

Jordan MacIntosh, currently at 192G, needs 8 more goals to reach 200 NLL Goals

Jordan MacIntosh, currently has 493 points, needs 7 more to reach 500 NLL Points

Jordan MacIntosh, currently has 1,682 faceoff wins, needs 18 more faceoff wins to reach 1,700 NLL Faceoff Wins (would be 8th all-time to reach in NLL History)

Mike Manley, currently has 495 loose balls; he needs 5 more to reach 500 NLL Loose Ball Recoveries







National Lacrosse League Stories from March 13, 2026

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