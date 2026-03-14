Benesch Makes History as Oshawa FireWolves Defeat the Philadelphia Wings

Published on March 13, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Oshawa FireWolves News Release







OSHAWA, ON - A birthday celebration for mascot Alphie turned into a dominant performance on the floor as the Oshawa FireWolves (4-10) secured an 11-6 victory over the Philadelphia Wings (3-11). The win at the Tribute Communities Centre on Friday night officially swept the season series between the two clubs. Read the game recap presented by Tooniebet.

Alex Simmons led the charge with a four-goal, seven-point performance, but the night belonged to newcomer Ryan Benesch. With two goals and four assists, Benesch moved into 4th place on the NLL's all-time scoring list, reaching 1,388 career points.

"I'm old," Benesch joked when reflecting on the milestone. "I give all the credit to the long list of teammates I've had in my career. It's been almost 20 years, and it's crazy to think I've been fortunate enough to reach this point. I'm grateful for the number of people who have helped me in my career and life."

The contest mirrored last week's matchup, with the FireWolves jumping out to a four-goal first-quarter run. Taggart Clark opened the scoring with a rocket past Wings starter Nick Damude, followed quickly by tallies from Tye Kurtz and Dawson Theede. Before the opening frame expired, Simmons went five-hole on Damude to extend the lead to 4-0. The early onslaught ended Damude's night after he allowed four goals on just ten shots.

Philadelphia's Lukas Nielsen broke the drought early in the second quarter, but it would be the Wings' only goal of the half. Simmons, Clark, and Ethan Walker all found the back of the net before the break. For Clark, the goal marked the second time in his career that he has scored in four consecutive games.

With a 7-1 cushion at halftime, the FireWolves used the second half to refine their systems and focus on defensive discipline.

"We're looking for very specific things from our defence, and we got those throughout the game-in our exchanges, our pressure on hands, and the way we turned bodies," said head coach Glenn Clark. "I thought we did a good job of delivering on our defensive expectations consistently."

The FireWolves were able to successfully execute those principles as they look to build momentum with only four games remaining in the regular season.

A third quarter saw the Wings score four goals, but not without some intense altercations at the end of the quarter. Kurtz was crosschecked from behind into the boards, and as a scrum ensued, hometown native and fan favourite, Theede, initiated a fight and landed some punches, which saw him stand up for Kurtz, but resulted in him getting ejected from the game.

Benesch and Simmons would add to Oshawa's goal total in the fourth to put the game out of reach and see the FireWolves win back-to-back games for the first time this season.

The FireWolves will now rest for their final bye week of the season. On March 28, they will return to the TCC for Marvel Night. Come dressed up as your favorite superhero for a fun night full of superhero magic!







National Lacrosse League Stories from March 13, 2026

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