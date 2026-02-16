Swarm Defeat Roughnecks to Claim 5th Consecutive Win

CALGARY, AB - The Georgia Swarm (7-3) continued their winning ways and took down the Calgary Roughnecks (2-8) 11-6 at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Sunday night.

Lyle Thompson recorded a hat trick enroute to a four-point night (3G-1A), but it was Nolan Byrne who stole the show with a six-point night (2G-4A).

Getting into the action, it was a quick start for the Roughnecks, who registered the first goal of the game just 22 seconds in. That early lead proved to be the only time Calgary held a lead and quickly evaporated after a pair of goals from Jordan MacIntosh and Nolan Byrne put the Swarm back in the driver's seat less than five minutes into the game.

The Roughnecks immediately responded following Nolan Bryne's go-ahead goal, knotting the score back up at two apiece within a matter of seconds. However, the lead found its way back into the hands of Georgia after a late goal in the quarter from Jacob Hickey ended an eight-minute scoring drought.

A fast-paced opening 15 minutes set the tone for what was a close game for both teams, and, just like the beginning of the first quarter, it started with a quick goal. Calgary opened the scoring in the second quarter, 30 seconds in and tied it at 3-3.

That deadlock lasted all of two minutes until Lyle Thompson netted his first of the night and Kean Moon followed in his footsteps 53 seconds later to push Georgia to a 5-3 lead early in the quarter. The offence then began to die down as neither team found the scoresheet for the remainder of the half, which set up a crucial third quarter to swing momentum in either team's favour.

The third quarter appeared to slightly tilt in favour of the Swarm as Lyle Thompson scored his second of the game two minutes into the second half to give Georgia their third unanswered goal. But then the tides turned, and Calgary mounted a three-goal run of their own to tie the game at 6-6 midway through the third.

However, the Swarm was not ready to throw in the towel. Brett Dobson rose to the occasion with the game's momentum up in the air and a four-game winning streak on the line and shut the door the rest of the way. The Swarm's offence did not disappoint and capitalized on the opportunity by tallying four goals in the final frame and secured the team's fifth straight win.

Brett Dobson stopped 36 of 42 shots, while Brett Walsh saved 40 of 51 shots for the Roughnecks.

Georgia went 1-for-4 on the power play and held Calgary's power play to 0-for-2.

Bryan Cole: continues to rack up assists and has twelve points (3G-9A) through the past three games.

Lyle Thompson: has 28 points (12G-16A) in the five-game win streak. Recorded his 2nd hat trick in consecutive games and 1,000 loose ball making him now the 13th player in NLL history

Brett Dobson: Wins his fifth consecutive start and records 40-plus saves for the third time in five games.

With the win, Georgia will head into a bye week before heading to Philadelphia for a matchup against the Wings on February 27, looking for their sixth straight victory before playing the second night of a back-to-back at home against the Wings on February 28. The Georgia Swarm currently sits 3rd in the National Lacrosse League, standing behind the Saskatchewan Rush and the Colorado Mammoth.







