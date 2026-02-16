Roughnecks Fade Late in Loss to Georgia

Calgary, AB - The Calgary Roughnecks were defeated by the Georgia Swarm tonight at the Scotiabank Saddledome by a score of 11-6.

The Roughnecks opened the scoring in this game as Tyler Pace netted his 16th goal of the season. The Swarm then answered with a pair of goals before Justin Inacio found the back of the net off a face-off rush. He then scored his second of the game to start the second quarter, but the Roughnecks offence would be held to just three goals in the first half and trailed by a score of 5-3.

The third quarter was controlled by the Riggers as they scored three goals opposed to just one for the Swarm and tied the game at 6-6 heading into the fourth quarter. Jacob Dunbar scored his first goal with the Roughnecks in the third quarter. The Roughnecks were held scoreless in the final frame as goaltender Noah Dobson stood tall for the Swarm. He made 36 saves tonight in the victory and moved into 3rd place in the NLL in saves and wins.

The Roughnecks head into a bye week next weekend before they return to action at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Saturday, February 28th against the Halifax Thunderbirds at 7:00pm MST. It is the Roughnecks "Superhero Party" presented by Pete the Plumber! Visit www.calgaryroughnecks.com/tickets to get your tickets!







