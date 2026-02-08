Roughnecks Fall to Ottawa

Published on February 7, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Calgary Roughnecks News Release







Ottawa, ON - The Calgary Roughnecks fell to the Ottawa Black Bears on the road tonight at the Canadian Tire Centre by a final score of 11-9.

The Roughnecks got off to a good start with Tanner Cook scoring his 20th goal of the season to open the scoring at the 3:06 mark of the first quarter. The Black Bears answered with a pair of late goals to finish the opening quarter with a 2-1 lead. The Roughnecks' second quarter struggles continued as they were outscored by the Black Bears by a margin of 4-2. Tanner Cook and Tyler Pace each netted a goal in the second frame as the Riggers trailed 6-3 heading into the half.

The third quarter started with back-to-back powerplays for the Roughnecks. Tyler Pace scored on both to complete his hat-trick and bring the Riggers to within one of the Black Bears. After a Black Bears goal, Haiden Dickson scored his 13th goal of the season for the Roughnecks third powerplay goal of the quarter. Jeff Teat scored a late goal to finish the third quarter with a score of 8-6 in favour of Ottawa. Goals by Riley Loewen and Haiden Dickson to start the fourth quarter tied the game at 8-8 with 10:29 remaining. Tanner Cook then found the back of the net to give the Roughnecks their first lead of the game. The Black Bears answered back with three unanswered goals to finish the final frame and edge out the Roughnecks by a final score of 11-9.

Notable Roughnecks in tonight's game include Tanner Cook (3G, 2A), Tyler Pace (3G, 2A), and Haiden Dickson (2G, 2A). Black Bears forward and NLL points leader, Jeff Teat, had a game-high 4 goals and 5 assists in the win.

The Roughnecks are back in action at home next weekend for a pair of games at the Scotiabank Saddledome. On Saturday, February 14th at 7:00pm MST they will take on the Philadelphia Wings for their "Galentine's Day" game. Then on Sunday, February 15th the Riggers have a rematch with the Georgia Swarm for their "PJ Party" game which starts at 6:00pm MST. Visit www.calgaryroughnecks.com/tickets to purchase tickets!







