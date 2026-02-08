Wings Postgame: Wings (13) vs. Bandits (11) Final
Published on February 7, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Philadelphia Wings News Release
TEAM NOTES
The Philadelphia Wings edged out the Buffalo Bandits with a 13-11 victory Saturday night.
Forwards Brennan O'Neill and Michael Sowers each recorded four goals and one assist to lead the Wings' offense.
Newly signed forward Kyle Jackson made an immediate impact in his Wings debut, posting two goals and five assists.
The Wings will look to extend their road winning streak on February 14, when they take on the Calgary Roughnecks.
Saturday, February 7, 2026
KeyBank Center
PHILADELPHIA
WINGS
2-6 13 FINAL 11 BUFFALO
BANDITS
3-5
1ST 2ND 3RD 4TH OT T GOALTENDERS
PHI 4 2 3 4 - 13 PHI: Damude (46/57)
BUF 3 3 3 2 - 11 BUF: Vinc (34/47)
GOALSCORERS
PHI: O'Neill (4), Sowers (4), Jackson (2), Dominey (1), Resetarits (1), LeClair (1)
BUF: MacKay (3), Buchanan (2), Smith (2), Nanticoke (1), Priolo (1), Scanlan (1), Nielsen (1)
