Wings Postgame: Wings (13) vs. Bandits (11) Final

Published on February 7, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Philadelphia Wings News Release







TEAM NOTES

The Philadelphia Wings edged out the Buffalo Bandits with a 13-11 victory Saturday night.

Forwards Brennan O'Neill and Michael Sowers each recorded four goals and one assist to lead the Wings' offense.

Newly signed forward Kyle Jackson made an immediate impact in his Wings debut, posting two goals and five assists.

The Wings will look to extend their road winning streak on February 14, when they take on the Calgary Roughnecks.

Saturday, February 7, 2026

KeyBank Center

PHILADELPHIA

WINGS

2-6 13 FINAL 11 BUFFALO

BANDITS

3-5

1ST 2ND 3RD 4TH OT T GOALTENDERS

PHI 4 2 3 4 - 13 PHI: Damude (46/57)

BUF 3 3 3 2 - 11 BUF: Vinc (34/47)

GOALSCORERS

PHI: O'Neill (4), Sowers (4), Jackson (2), Dominey (1), Resetarits (1), LeClair (1)

BUF: MacKay (3), Buchanan (2), Smith (2), Nanticoke (1), Priolo (1), Scanlan (1), Nielsen (1)







