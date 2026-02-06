Georgia Swarm Hosts Las Vegas Desert Dogs for Women in Sports Night; Swarm on 3-Game Winning Streak

Published on February 6, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Georgia Swarm News Release







DULUTH, GA - The Georgia Swarm Professional Lacrosse team (5-3, 4th in NLL standings) returns home to Gas South Arena this Saturday, February 7, at 7:30 PM, facing off against the Las Vegas Desert Dogs (4-3, 7th in NLL Standings). Atlanta's hottest team comes off a three-game winning streak, bringing excitement back to Duluth, Georgia.

This game will also feature Women In Sports Night, a special celebration recognizing the achievements of women in athletics. Fans can also purchase a ticket and arrive early for a pregame networking event featuring panelist speakers, raffles, interactive games, and opportunities to connect with other professionals in sports and business.

Following the game, attendees 18+ with a paid ticket will have the chance to participate in the post-game Diamond Drop, presented by Tara Fine Jewelry, with a $24,000 diamond necklace up for grabs just in time for Valentine's Day.

"Women In Sports Night is our way of shining a spotlight on the athletes and leaders who break barriers, inspire the next generation, and show what's possible-while giving our fans a chance to meet these extraordinary role models," said Allison Schneider, Digital Media Coordinator for the Georgia Swarm.

"As a former athlete, it's amazing to chase your dreams and find your passion. Being one of the few women in our office, I love creating visuals that celebrate women in sports and inspire fans of all ages," said Bella Sparaco, Graphic Designer for the Georgia Swarm.

Tickets for the game and the pregame Women In Sports Night event are available now at the Georgia Swarm website.

Game Preview:

https://www.georgiaswarm.com/news/swarm-return-to-atl-riding-3-game-win-streak-against-las-vegas-desert-dogs/

Game & Event Details:

Who: Georgia Swarm vs. Las Vegas Desert Dogs

When: Saturday, February 7 | 7:30 PM

Where: Harrah's Cherokee Casino Field at Gas South Arena, Duluth, GA

Special Events: Women In Sports Night (pregame networking and panel) & Post-Game Diamond Drop presented by Tara Fine Jewelry

For tickets and more information:

Game Tickets: www.georgiaswarm.com

Women In Sports Night: www.georgiaswarm.com/women-in-sports-night/







