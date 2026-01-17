FireWolves Look to Keep Momentum Going on the Road in Saskatchewan

Published on January 17, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Oshawa FireWolves News Release









Oshawa Firewolves defender Nick Chaykowsky (right) vs. the Saskatoon Blades

(Oshawa FireWolves) Oshawa Firewolves defender Nick Chaykowsky (right) vs. the Saskatoon Blades(Oshawa FireWolves)

SASKATOON, SK - It was a dominant performance from the Oshawa FireWolves a week ago as they defeated the Halifax Thundebirds 16-9 for their second victory of the season, and they will look to continue the momentum against the Saskatchewan Rush on Saturday night. Opening faceoff is set for 8:00 PM ET from Co-op Field, and fans can watch the FireWolves in action on TSN+, ESPN+, and NLL+.

Full 60 minutes

For the first time this season, the FireWolves displayed a full performance in all facets. Offence, defence, transition, goaltending, and special teams. Head Coach Glenn Clark said post-game that it was their best performance this season thus far, and they are looking for more against a strong Rush squad. For Oshawa, it will be a tough task against a team that was in the NLL Finals a year ago and is eager to return there, but Clark and company are not confident that the FireWolves can upset the Rush on their home turf.

Road Trip

Game one this weekend from Saskatchewan will mark the start of a four-game road trip away from the TCC as Oshawa will travel to Saskatchewan, Colorado, Las Vegas, and Toronto, and playing on the road is never easy, especially when it's a long one. Still, the FireWolves are eager to change their road record this season as they haven't had much luck as the visiting team.

Red-Hot Rush

The Rush are coming off a big offensive performance as they scored 21 goals a week ago when they were in Las Vegas and secured the victory in the process. The Rush are atop the NLL standings at 5-1 right now and will be looking to stay in the win column. When the Rush and FireWolves met in their only meeting last year in the first week of the season, it was the Rush who escaped with a 10-9 OT victory, and the FireWolves are looking for a little revenge against the Bison heads in their own building. Another cool storyline that fans should watch is the Goaltender of the Year battle. Frank Scigliano is the reigning GOTY, but it wasn't that long ago that Doug Jamieson held that title back in 2020. Look for a good battle of the goalies.

FireWolves Players To Watch

Tye Kurtz is on a tear right now. Kurtz is the only FireWolves player to record a point in every game this season, and he's coming off tying his career high in goals with seven last week against Halifax. Number 2 has 13 goals and 26 points and will be looking to reach 30 on Saturday.

Patrick Kaschalk has found his footing on the offensive side of the ball. He's on a four-game point streak and scored last game in transition. Look to number 19 to catch the Rush defence sleeping and find a scoring opportunity.

Will Johansen is having an underrated season thus far. He leads the team in loose-ball recoveries and is 5th in the league in that category. He's also starting to run the floor more in transition and shoot more, and for a team that has its offence clicking, look to the defence to make their way onto the score sheet.

Opposing Players To Watch

Captain Ryan Keenan posted 12 points last week and currently leads the team in assists and points.

Matt Hossack is a solid defender for the Rush and a great penalty killer. He'll look to disrupt the FireWolves offence as best as he can.

Brock Haley has started to find his shooting ability again this season and is coming into his own as a depth piece on offence for Saskatchewan.

Get tickets for the FireWolves next home game on Saturday, February 14 by calling 289-577-3473.

Images from this story







National Lacrosse League Stories from January 17, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.