Rush Down FireWolves, 15-10

Published on January 17, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Saskatoon, SK - The Saskatchewan Rush beat the Oshawa FireWolves 15-10 to improve to 6-1 on the season.

Ryan Keenan stayed hot with 4 goals and 3 assists, his third straight game with 4 + goals. Austin Shanks matched his point total with 2 goals and 5 assists. Jake Naso was solid again, winning 22 of 29 faceoffs.

This win marks the Rush's 4th straight at home as the team maintains a perfect record in front of the hometown crowd. The Rush maintains the top spot in the NLL going into a bye week. The team is back in action on the road in Calgary on January 30th.

The Saskatchewan Rush are back home on February 14th.







