Warriors Prepare for First Matchup Against Seals

Published on January 15, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Vancouver Warriors News Release







After a thrilling win in overtime this past weekend against the Calgary Roughnecks, the Vancouver Warriors seek to extend their winning streak as they take on the San Diego Seals this Friday, January 16. This will be the first meeting between the two teams this season, and the Warriors hope to replicate the strong offensive and defensive performance in their first home game of 2026.

The Warriors have posted impressive defensive statistics so far this season, aligning with the cohesive defensive structure that head coach Curt Malawsky was hoping to implement consistently. Strong defence and goaltending continue to be the difference-makers for this Warriors team, with a success rate of 76% percent on the penalty kill and goaltender Christian Del Bianco playing at an elite level, posting an 82.9 save percentage, stopping 170 of 205 shots he's faced.

Their most recent game against the Roughnecks was action-packed, with Dickson opening the scoring in the first quarter, and both teams trading chances back and forth throughout. The Warriors started to build a lead by remaining aggressive and capitalizing on timely opportunities, including an incredible buzzer-beater goal at the end of the second quarter by current Warriors point leader, Keegan Bal. The third quarter resulted in a high-scoring frame for the Warriors, scoring three goals, including a short-handed goal from defenceman Ryan Dilks, and power play goals from Dickson and Jesse King.

Even when the Roughnecks tied the game in the tail end of the fourth quarter and forced the game into overtime, the Warriors remained levelheaded, indicative of an experienced group. Dickson was the hero in overtime, concluding an impressive seven-point performance with the game-winning goal, and extending the Warriors' active win streak to three.

The Warriors are now 3-1 this season, putting them third in the league. In contrast, it has been challenging for the Seals to find consistency in their game, reflected by a tough start to their season that leaves them with a 1-3 record and currently 12th in the league.

The Seals fell 12-7 in their previous contest against the Toronto Rock last week. Although they played a strong game, generating consistent offensive opportunities, and outshooting the Rock 80 to 64, they were ultimately unable to break down an impressive goalie performance by Nick Rose.

Coquitlam native, Wesley Berg, had a four-point night (2G, 2A), and current Seals point leader and Surrey native Tre Leclaire had a three-point night (2G, 1A). Forwards Zach Currier and Corey Small each had two points, with Currier having two goals, and Small having one goal and one assist. Seals goaltender Cameron Dunkerley was 73.3% in the crease and stopped 33 of 45 shots in the game.

The Seals have been dominant on the dot, with their faceoff specialist, Trevor Baptiste, averaging an 86 percent success rate off the draw, and an impressive 100 percent against the Rock, winning all 23 faceoffs he took, and picking up 11 loose balls.

Ball Drop will happen at Rogers Arena for their only home game this month at 7:00 p.m. PT. You can watch the game live on TSN+ and NLL+.







