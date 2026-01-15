Lanchbury Signs Four-Year Extension

Published on January 15, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Rochester Knighthawks News Release







(Rochester, NY)... Rochester Knighthawks President and General Manager Dan Carey announced today that the team has signed forward Ryan Lanchbury to a four-year contract extension, pending league approval.

"Ryan is one of the most creative and intelligent playmakers in the league," said Carey. "His vision, pace, and ability to elevate his teammates set him apart, and his leadership continues to grow each season. We're thrilled to commit to him long term and make him a cornerstone of our future."

Lanchbury currently sits tied for second in the National Lacrosse League in assists (24) and is tied for sixth in points (33) after five games for the second-place Knighthawks. The Burlington, Ontario, native is in his third season with the Knighthawks after being acquired from the Georgia Swarm in 2023. Last season, he ranked third in the league in assists (89) and fifth in points (116).

The 27-year-old forward ranks second in all-time franchise assists (179) and third in points (235). Lanchbury also holds the Knighthawks single-game assist record after dishing out 12 helpers against the then Albany FireWolves in 2024.

In four seasons in the NLL, he has collected 62 goals and 189 assists for 251 points in 50 games. Lanchbury broke into the league with Georgia in 2022 after being drafted second overall in the 2021 NLL Entry Draft by the Swarm.

This past summer, he won the President's Cup with the Snake Island Muskies. In the President's Cup tournament, he led the Muskies in scoring with 15 goals and 17 assists in six games, averaging 5.33 points per game. He also posted 45 points in 12 regular-season games.

Before the NLL, Lanchbury was the most decorated player in history to come out of the University of Richmond. While there, he set school records for goals (162), assists (131), and points (293) over five seasons and was a two-time First Team All-Southern Conference selection. As a senior, he was named the Conference Player of the Year. He also played five seasons of Junior 'A' with Burlington (four of those with Ryan Smith), where he tallied 97 goals and 201 assists in 68 games. He now serves as an assistant coach with the Blaze.

The Knighthawks will host the Toronto Rock on Saturday at Segar & Sciortino Field at The Blue Cross Arena. The Knighthawks will honor Brighton High School product and Toronto Blue Jays star Ernie Clement. The Blue Jays' infielder will perform the ceremonial faceoff for the 8 p.m. showdown. Prior to faceoff, the team will present Clement with an authentic, personalized Knighthawks jersey.







