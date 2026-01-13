Knighthawks Move Saturday's Game Time

(Rochester, NY)... The Rochester Knighthawks have announced they are moving the time of their game on Saturday, Jan. 17, to 8 p.m. to support fans of the Buffalo Bills.

The Bills will take on the Denver Broncos in the AFC Divisional Round of the 2025 NFL Playoffs on Saturday, Jan. 17, at 4:30 p.m. The winner will advance to the Conference Championship Game.

"We moved our start time to give our fans the chance to support the Buffalo Bills as they play to advance to the AFC Championship Game," said Knighthawks President and General Manager Dan Carey. "We know what the Bills mean to our city, and we want fans to enjoy watching their favorite NFL team before heading to the arena to cheer loud and proud for the Knighthawks."

The Knighthawks will host the Toronto Rock on Saturday night at Segar & Sciortino Field at The Blue Cross Arena. The Knighthawks will honor Brighton High School product and Toronto Blue Jays star Ernie Clement.

Clement will perform the ceremonial faceoff for the 8 p.m. showdown. Prior to faceoff, the team will present Clement with an authentic, personalized Knighthawks jersey.

