Knighthawks Hosting Marvel Super Hero™ Day

(Rochester, NY) The Rochester Knighthawks announced today that the team will host its annual Marvel Super Hero™Day on Sunday, March 8, brought to you by Toshiba Business Solutions. The Knighthawks will host the Calgary Roughnecks at 1 p.m. at Segar & Sciortino Field at The Blue Cross Arena.

As part of Marvel Super Hero™Day, the Knighthawks will wear special jerseys inspired by Spider-Man: Miles Morales. The one-of-a-kind jerseys will be auctioned off on DASH, a sport-focused online auction platform and partner of the Knighthawks, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting Webster Comfort Care Home.

To access the auction, fans can visit www.rochesterknighthawks.com/auction or text "DASH" to 66866, click on the download link, and install DASH on your mobile device. Fans can then create their own personal profile and select the Knighthawks as their favorite team to start bidding. The auction begins today at 4 p.m. and will accept bids through 10:00 a.m. on Monday, March 9. Winners will be contacted directly.

Fans are encouraged to come dressed as their favorite Marvel Super Hero™and join in the action-packed fun throughout the arena. Kids can enjoy face painting, a coloring station, and temporary tattoos, making it a day of superhero fun for the whole family.

To celebrate Marvel Day, fans can also suit up with a special edition Spider-Man Knighthawks hoodie, available in limited quantities exclusively at Sunday's game. Swing by the Knighthawks team store to grab yours and show off your superhero style.

The first 3,000 fans in attendance will receive a Legends of Lax Marvel comic book featuring Knighthawks players. There will be an exit giveaway of 750 light-up yo-yos, courtesy of Toshiba Business Solutions.

