Warriors Overpower Desert Dogs, 14-10, for Series Sweep

Published on February 27, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Vancouver Warriors News Release









Vancouver Warriors on game night

(Vancouver Warriors) Vancouver Warriors on game night(Vancouver Warriors)

LAS VEGAS, NV - The Vancouver Warriors led the Las Vegas Desert Dogs from start to finish, getting the series sweep with a 14-10 win at Lee's Family Forum.

Keegan Bal had a hat trick and three assists at halftime and finished with nine points (4G, 5A). Jesse King recorded six points (2G, 4A), Curtis Dickson chipped in four points (2G, 2A), and Adam Charalambides and Marcus Klarich each had one goal and three assists. The Warriors also got singles from Matt Beers, Shane Simpson, and Ryan Sheridan.

The defence was just as strong, with the Warriors' back end shutting out Las Vegas in the third quarter. Goaltender Christian Del Bianco turned aside 41 of 51 shots he faced.

With the win, the Warriors move to 8-3 on the season. The Warriors continue their double-header road trip this weekend, heading to San Diego to take on the Seals at Pechanga Arena on Sunday, March 1st at 3:00 p.m. PT.

For season tickets, group tickets, premium options, and all ticketing options, please go to tickets.vancouverwarriors.com.

Images from this story







National Lacrosse League Stories from February 27, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.