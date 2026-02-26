Start Time for Vancouver Warriors Game on April 10 Changed to 6:00pm Pt

Published on February 26, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Vancouver Warriors News Release







Vancouver, B.C. - The Vancouver Warriors announced today that the start time for the team's game on Friday, April 10, 2026 against the Halifax Thunderbirds has changed. Originally set to start at 7:00pm, the game will now begin at 6:00pm PT at Rogers Arena, with live coverage on TSN+ and NLL+.

April 10 is Rodeo Night! Giddy up in your best Western gear and mosey on down for this epic Canadian showdown! Get your tickets NOW!

2025.26 Home Matchups and Theme Nights:

Women in Sports Night, presented by lululemon - Friday, March 6 vs Toronto Rock

St. Paddy's Night, presented by Uber Eats - Friday, March 20 vs Ottawa Black Bears

Rodeo Night, presented by Langara - Friday, April 10 vs Halifax Thunderbirds

Fan Appreciation Night, presented by The Rec Room - Saturday, April 18 vs Philadelphia Wings







