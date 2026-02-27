Warriors Face Las Vegas Desert Dogs in Game One of this Weekend's Double Header

The Vancouver Warriors are on the road this week, with their first stop in Las Vegas to take on the Desert Dogs on Friday, February 27. They previously beat the Buffalo Bandits 11-9 in an intense contest last week and are looking to keep this momentum going into their only double header of the season.

In their previous meeting against the Desert Dogs at Rogers Arena, the Warriors had a decisive 15-9 win. The Warriors are looking for a sweep in the series, while the Desert Dogs are currently sitting in the last playoff spot and hope to snap a two-game losing streak in the March to May. The Desert Dogs will be in competition with several other teams in what will inevitably be a close race for the final playoff spot, as there are only two games separating teams between eighth and 14th in the standings.

Against the Bandits, the Warriors played a responsible game that helped influence the win, and their perseverance paid off, as they successfully outpaced the Bandits to give them a 7-3 record and have moved up to third in league standings.

Head Coach and GM Curt Malawsky has emphasized the importance of playing a clear and consistent defensive structure, and that has proven paramount in close games such as the one against the Bandits. With a defensive identity, it allowed the Warriors to control within their own zone, while also capitalizing on offensive opportunities when possible. Forwards Curtis Dickson and Keegan Bal led the scoring, both finishing with six points respectively, and netminder Christian Del Bianco stopped 39 of 48 shots for an 81.3% save percentage.

Coming off their bye week, the Desert Dogs currently hold a 4-5 record and are eighth in league standings. In their last game, the Desert Dogs were edged by the Colorado Mammoth in a 13-12 loss. Several Desert Dogs forwards had notable offensive performances in their last game, including point leader and Delta native, Mitch Jones, who registered nine points (3G, 6A), as well as Jonathan Donville and Chris Cloutier who both registered seven points. Netminder Landon Kells stopped 38 of 51 shots faced in the game and finished with a save percentage of 75.5%.

Following their game in Las Vegas, the Warriors will travel to San Diego for a match up against the Seals on Sunday, March 1 at 3:00 p.m. PT.

The Warriors will be in Las Vegas at Lee's Family Forum for ball drop at 6:00 p.m. PT, and you can watch the game live on TSN+ and NLL+

