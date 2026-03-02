White Scores First-Career Goal in NLL Debut But Warriors Stun Seals with Four-Goal Fourth

Published on March 1, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

San Diego Seals News Release







The Seals pitched a first-quarter shutout on their way to taking a 2-0 lead and they did it by unconventional means. Down a man just 50 seconds into the contest after Graydon Bradley was sent to the penalty box for cross-checking, the Seals scored a pair of short-handed goals 1:50 apart. The first off the stick of Connor Robinson off a beautiful pass from Wes Berg and the second by Pat Kavanagh the latter of which was assisted on the defensive end by goaltender Chris Origlieri and Patrick Shoemay.

Each team scored a pair of goals in the second quarter as San Diego took a 4-2 lead into the locker room at halftime. Vancouver finally cracked the scoreboard 34 seconds into the quarter when Steph Charbonneau scored on a delayed penalty, but the Seals got a goal back at the 8:35 mark when Berg scored from point-blank range off a pass from Kavanagh. Vancouver's Keegan Bal scored a power-play goal at the eight-minute mark to get Vancouver within a goal at 3-2, but just 1:32 later, Pechanga Arena erupted into the Electric Factory when rookie Marquez White, who was making his NLL debut on Sunday afternoon, scooped up a loose ball and took it the length of the field and beat Warrior's netminder Christian Del Bianco for his first-career NLL goal.

Vancouver outscored the Seals 3-2 in the third to again get within a goal. Special teams were on display for both teams early. Vancouver struck first, scoring a shorthanded goal during a 4-on-3 power play, but just 28 seconds later after starting the game 0-for-5 on the power-play, Berg finally got the Seals on the board a man up, powering one home on a goal that was assisted by Robinson and Tre Leclaire. The teams would trade goals again later in the quarter with Bal scoring his second of the afternoon for Vancouver at the 5:39 mark before Zach Currier slammed one home 33 seconds later to put the Seals back up by a pair at 6-4. Adam Charalambides scored the last goal of the quarter for the Warriors at 3:19 to get them back within one.

Vancouver scored three goals during the first 5:48 of the fourth quarter to jump out to an 8-6 lead. Taking advantage of the short run from the visitors bench, Vancouver scored its first two on quick runouts just one minute and 22 seconds apart before Charalambides scored his second of the day. Jesse King scored for Vancouver with 7:27 left to put them up 9-6. Noah Armitage scored a late goal for the Seals but it wouldn't be enough as Vancouver would hold on for the 9-7 victory.

The Seals are now 6-6 on the season. They will have a bye next weekend before facing NLL-leading Saskatchewan on the road on Saturday, March 14. The Seals next home game will be March 21 vs. Buffalo. Tickets for that game are available at https://sealslax.com/.







National Lacrosse League Stories from March 1, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.