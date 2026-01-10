Rush Top Desert Dogs
Published on January 9, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Saskatchewan Rush News Release
Saskatoon, SK - The Saskatchewan Rush have beaten the Las Vegas Desert Dogs 21-15 to improve to 5-1 on the season.
Ryan Keenan continued his hot streak, scoring 6 goals and assisting on another 6 to lead the offence with 12 points. Robert Church followed with 10 points on the night and a team-leading 7 assists. Jake Naso was dominant in the faceoff circle, winning 29-40. This was Saskatchewan's 5th straight victory over Las Vegas.
With this win, the Rush improve to 2-1 on the road and extend their win streak to 4 straight. Tonight was the highest-scoring game any team has had in the NLL this season.
The Rush are back in action next Saturday at home for Heroes Night against the Oshawa Firewolves.
