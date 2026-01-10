Brennan O'Neill's First Career Sock Trick

Published on January 9, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Philadelphia Wings News Release







Brennan O'Neill's first career sock trick helped give the Philadelphia Wings a fourth-quarter lead in Ottawa on Saturday night, but the Black Bears stomped on the pedal and scored seven times in the game's final ten minutes to pull out a 16-12 victory.

Ottawa started the game out on a 4-0 run and led 9-4 after picking up the first two goals of the fourth quarter. But the Wings charged back with a 7-0 run of their own, which featured three of O'Neill's goals and tallies from Dalton Young, Dustyn Birkhof, Blaze Riorden and Phil Caputo, and that run gave them an 11-9 advantage just under four minutes into the final frame.

But the rest of the night was a 7-1 run in favor of the Black Bears, with six different Ottawa players scoring in that stretch. Ottawa scored three separate pairs of goals in 45 seconds or less, with the last pair coming with 2:59 and 2:34 remaining in regulation that put the game out of reach.

O'Neill's career night also included a pair of assists for an eight-point game, which ties his career high. The second-year forward broke through in the contest after only scoring one goal in each of the first two games despite 11 and 10 shots on goal, respectively; he had 15 in this contest.

Joe Resetarits contributed six assists on the night; in addition to the above goals in the third-quarter run, Eric Fannell a pair along with two assists. Young added four helpers to his tally for a five-point night.

Nick Damude started the contest and took the loss but stepped aside for Deacan Knott after 6:09 of action and three saves on seven shots. Knott stopped 37 of the 48 shots he faced in 53:50 of play.

The Wings are off until January 9, when they'll return home to host the Rochester Knighthawks at Xfinity Mobile Arena.







