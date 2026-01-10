Desert Dogs Struggle On Penanlty Kill, Fall To Rush, 20-14

Published on January 9, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Las Vegas Desert Dogs News Release







LAS VEGAS - The Las Vegas Desert Dogs (2-3) hosted the Saskatchewan Rush (5-1) for a VGK x LVDD collaboration night, but the Rush came away with an 21-15 victory. Rookie goaltender Caleb Khan recorded minutes between the pipes, becoming the youngest Desert Dogs player ever to take the turf in black and white.

Chris Cloutier scored on the opening possession for Las Vegas, quickly followed by a Saskatchewan reply from behind the net. Cloutier responded immediately with a second goal, finishing a well-executed screen-and-shot play. He has now scored in back-to-back games and recorded two or more goals in each of his last three contests.

Saskatchewan capitalized on a power-play opportunity, sparking a four-goal run that was briefly interrupted by a shorthanded goal from Adam Poitras late in the first quarter. The Rush answered on the same man advantage to take a 6-3 lead into the first-quarter break.

Poitras opened the second quarter with another goal, stepping around a defender to score. The Rush converted another man-advantage, while Kyle Killen, returning from Week 3, scored from the top of the offensive zone to cut the deficit to 7-5. Saskatchewan converted yet another power play and added an additional goal, taking a 10-6 lead into halftime. Nick Preston scored for Las Vegas just before the half to keep the Desert Dogs in striking distance.

The Rush started the third quarter with two quick goals to build a 12-6 lead. Las Vegas responded with a power-play goal from Mitch Jones and a score from Chase Fraser, narrowing the gap to four goals. Saskatchewan then added two more before Kyle Killen scored his second of the night.

The Rush countered immediately, maintaining their lead at 15-9. Jonathan Donville added Las Vegas' 10th goal late in the quarter, but Saskatchewan finished the frame with two more goals to carry an 18-11 lead into the final period.

The fourth quarter saw Saskatchewan continue to score, while the Desert Dogs added goals from Brandon Goodwin, Fraser, Jones, and Cloutier in a late attempt to rally. However, the Rush held on to secure the 21-15 win.

The Desert Dogs will stay home for "Decker's Derby Night"! Las Vegas will take on the Philadelphia Wings on January 17 at 7:00 p.m. PST. The first 3,000 fans will receive Thundersticks!

LVDD TOP THREE SCORERS

#16 Mitch Jones - 7 points (3G, 4A)

#8 Chase Fraser - 7 points (2G, 5A)

#3 Jonathan Donville - 7 points (1G, 6A)







