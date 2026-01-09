Georgia Swarm Professional Lacrosse Celebrates 10th Anniversary in Georgia

Duluth, GA - The Georgia Swarm will host the Colorado Mammoth on Saturday, January 10, 2026, at Cherokee Casino Field at Gas South Arena, marking the second matchup between the two teams in consecutive weekends. The Swarm entered the rematch following a dominant 12-3 victory over Colorado on December 27, 2025.

Head Coach Ed Comeau addressed the challenge of facing the same opponent in back-to-back games earlier this week. "Beating teams consecutively is not easy. They're a proud, well-coached team, and we're very aware that we're going to get their best effort," Comeau said. A major difference for the Swarm this season has been a renewed emphasis on work ethic and consistent effort-key factors that have fueled the team's strong start and early-season success.

Colorado Mammoth Head Coach Pat Coyle described the December 27 matchup as both humbling and motivating for his group. "I think mostly it was about being really embarrassed," Coyle said. "The last game against Georgia-we've got a lot of guys in the room with pride. Sometimes it takes getting beat down like that to really respond."

One bright spot for Colorado has been the addition of Jack Hannah, who was acquired in a trade from the Las Vegas Desert Dogs on December 28, 2025. "Hannah creates problems as both a scorer and a playmaker," Coyle noted. He also emphasized the importance of a collective approach moving forward. "We've always wanted to win by committee rather than relying on one or two guys. If one of our best players is struggling, there have to be six or seven guys ready to pick up the slack." As the season progresses, the Mammoth have shifted their focus from championship expectations to a playoff-driven mindset as they enter Week Seven with a 2-2 record.

The December 27 contest was a historic night for the Swarm organization. Goaltender Brett Dobson recorded the 2,000th save of his NLL career.

"He came into the season knowing he needed to be better, and he has been," Comeau said. "He's confident, competitive, and extremely invested in the game."

The combination of a newly implemented aggressive defensive system and Dobson's elite goaltending has worked exactly as intended early in the season.

Adding to the milestone night, Richie Connell scored the first goals of his professional career in his home state of Colorado, finishing with two goals in the win. As the Swarm continue into a new era with a young, impactful roster, fans will also see the return of familiar faces to Gas South Arena-this time wearing different jerseys. Andrew Kew and TJ Comizio could potentially return to the Hive as members of the Colorado Mammoth. Kew was traded prior to the 2025-26 season, while Comizio was dealt midway through the 2024-25 campaign. Both players have been battling injuries and hope to return to action this Saturday.

Saturday's game also marks a major milestone for the franchise, as the Georgia Swarm celebrates their 10th anniversary in Georgia. The team's first-ever home game at Gas South Arena was played on January 9, 2016, in front of nearly 9,000 fans. In a full-circle moment, the Colorado Mammoth were also the first team the Swarm faced as a Georgia-based franchise, playing them in Colorado the weekend before the historic home opener in Duluth.

Fans are encouraged to grab their cowboy boots and birthday hats for Country Night, presented by the Georgia Lottery. Festivities include a special guest performance by singer Rocco Gorelik at halftime and postgame, along with a halftime showdown featuring iconic Georgia mascots vs. Junior Swarm Lacrosse in honor of Season X.

As a thank-you to fans, the Swarm will release a special 10th Anniversary jersey, with the auction running from Wednesday, January 7, through Friday, January 9. Replica jerseys will also be available in the team store. Additionally, the first fans through the doors will receive a Georgia Swarm/Georgia Lottery cowbell, with the first 2,500 fans receiving one while supplies last.







