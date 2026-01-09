Black Bears Look for Third Win as Thunderbirds Come to Town

Published on January 9, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

"Stay focused."

That was Black Bears head coach Dan MacRae's message to his team before they practiced Friday morning on the turf at Canadian Tire Centre ahead of a Friday night matchup against the Halifax Thunderbirds.

It's hard to beat a team after they've lost two in a row - and with Ottawa serving as the first of two games this weekend, the Thunderbirds will trying to chase all of their debts at once.

"Halifax is always a pretty strong team, one that we have to respect regardless of how they're doing," said defenceman Brent Noseworthy after shootaround. "They're really skilled on offence and skilled on defence as well, so I think we're not reading too much into how they're doing and making sure we put our best foot forward."

Noseworthy, who has scored twice and added five assists so far, is one of four Black Bears defenders with multiple goals on the season, alongside Kevin Brownell (three), Reed Kurtz (two), and Jake Stevens (two).

"That's big, I think we have a lot of good transition players on the team, and it's always great when we contribute and push the ball up, it helps our offence out," said Noseworthy. "I still think we haven't really hit our stride or potential yet."

The efforts from the defence combined with the flaming-hot offence led by Jeff Teat (40 points) and Rob Hellyer (33 points) have propelled the team to the league lead in goals scored entering play in Week 7, with 65 through five games.

"I think they're playing with a lot of confidence right now, which is great," Noseworthy said about the forwards, a deep group which also includes Reilly O'Connor (25 points), Larson Sundown (17 points), and Connor Kearnan (15 points).

"We've always had the talent in the locker room, and it's great to see them putting it together game after game. I think on the defensive end, we need to help them out a little bit more, and we should be able to put together a full 60 and be a really good team."

On that note, fellow defender Callum Jones agreed that the team has more work to do on the defensive end. "I think we just need to stick to our game plan," said Jones. "There's been a couple lapses, for myself too, I've got to play a little bit better. But we still have the same group, same system, so it's just trust, we have to continue to believe. We do have the bodies to be a great team and a great D-core, so there's no concern on the back end."

Jones challenges himself to be among the league's top defenders night-in and night-out, and statistically, he's right there this year. Jones has picked up 52 loose balls through five games and caused 10 turnovers. Both figures lead the NLL.

Joining Jones and Noseworthy on defence last game was the towering Matt Marinier, who made his season debut after missing the first four games of the season with an upper-body injury sustained during training camp.

Since entering the league in 2021-22, the 6-foot-6 Marinier has blocked 67 shots, which is tied for sixth amongst all players during that span, a glimpse of the size and grit he brings back to the lineup.

"It's huge having anyone injected into the lineup, he brings a lot of energy, he's a big body, so reliable on the back end," said Jones. "He's going to pick up a lot of loose balls, blocked shots, he sacrifices every night he's out there, so it's big to have him in our lineup."

THE GOODS

Watch: Tonight's game will appear on TSN 5 as the first half of an NLL Friday Night on TSN doubleheader. Tonight's game will also be available on TSN+, and ESPN+.

The Opponent: The Black Bears lost both meetings with the Thunderbirds last season, 14-9 at home and 17-16 on the road. All-time, the franchise is 0-9 against Halifax and will search for their first win on Friday.

The Stat: Jeff Teat scored 10 points in Ottawa's Week 6 win over Oshawa, putting him seven points up on Hellyer for the league's lead in points. Teat is on pace for 144 points over 18 games, which would eclipse both his single-season high (136) and Dhane Smith's NLL record (137).

THE DEN

Friday marks the Creator's Game Night, a celebration of the Indigenous game of lacrosse.

For pre-game ceremonies, the Black Bears have invited elders from local Indigenous communities (Pikwàkanagàn First Nation and Kitigan Zibi) performing ceremonial songs and bearing flags. Tasheena Sarazin will perform a land acknowledgement, Kevin Lamarr will MC a powwow, and youth from both communities will take part in a variety of on-field activities.

