Wings Postgame: Wings (13) vs. Knighthawks (16) Final
Published on January 9, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Philadelphia Wings News Release
TEAM NOTES
The Philadelphia Wings faced off against the Rochester Knighthawks for the second time this season, coming up short in a 16-13 loss.
Philadelphia native Michael Sowers returned from an injury to dominate in his first game back this season, finishing with 4 goals and 3 assists.
Forwards Brennan O'Neill and Eric Fannell continued their scoring streak of atleast one goal per game.
The Wings will travel to Las Vegas next week to take on the Desert Dogs on Saturday, January 17.
Friday, January 9, 2026
Xfinity Mobile Arena
PHILADELPHIA WINGS 1-3 13 FINAL 16 ROCHESTER KNIGHTHAWKS 3-1
1ST 2ND 3RD 4TH OT T GOALTENDERS
PHI 5 3 3 2 - 13 PHI: Damude (45/56) Knott (18/22)
ROC 2 6 5 3 - 16 ROC: Hutchcraft (13/20) Hartley (26/32)
GOALSCORERS
PHI: Sowers (4), O'Neill (2), Armstrong (1), Fannell (1), Resetarits (2), Riorden (1), Caputo (1), Birkhof (1)
ROC: Fields (3), McConvey (3), Gilray (2), Hogg (1), Smith (2), Lanchbury (2), Medeiros (1), Williams (1), Thompson (1)
National Lacrosse League Stories from January 9, 2026
- Brennan O'Neill's First Career Sock Trick - Philadelphia Wings
- Knighthawks Rally to Win in Philadelphia - Rochester Knighthawks
- Wings Postgame: Wings (13) vs. Knighthawks (16) Final - Philadelphia Wings
- Game Day Preview - Warriors at Roughnecks - Vancouver Warriors
- Echoes of a Dynasty: FireWolves Salute the Green Gaels Legacy - Oshawa FireWolves
- Bandits at Knighthawks: How to Watch, Lineup Notes, and Storylines - Buffalo Bandits
- Black Bears Look for Third Win as Thunderbirds Come to Town - Ottawa Black Bears
- Georgia Swarm Professional Lacrosse Celebrates 10th Anniversary in Georgia - Georgia Swarm
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.