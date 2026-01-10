Wings Postgame: Wings (13) vs. Knighthawks (16) Final

Published on January 9, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

TEAM NOTES

The Philadelphia Wings faced off against the Rochester Knighthawks for the second time this season, coming up short in a 16-13 loss.

Philadelphia native Michael Sowers returned from an injury to dominate in his first game back this season, finishing with 4 goals and 3 assists.

Forwards Brennan O'Neill and Eric Fannell continued their scoring streak of atleast one goal per game.

The Wings will travel to Las Vegas next week to take on the Desert Dogs on Saturday, January 17.

Friday, January 9, 2026

Xfinity Mobile Arena

PHILADELPHIA WINGS 1-3 13 FINAL 16 ROCHESTER KNIGHTHAWKS 3-1

1ST 2ND 3RD 4TH OT T GOALTENDERS

PHI 5 3 3 2 - 13 PHI: Damude (45/56) Knott (18/22)

ROC 2 6 5 3 - 16 ROC: Hutchcraft (13/20) Hartley (26/32)

GOALSCORERS

PHI: Sowers (4), O'Neill (2), Armstrong (1), Fannell (1), Resetarits (2), Riorden (1), Caputo (1), Birkhof (1)

ROC: Fields (3), McConvey (3), Gilray (2), Hogg (1), Smith (2), Lanchbury (2), Medeiros (1), Williams (1), Thompson (1)







