Big Second Half Lifts Thunderbirds over Black Bears

Published on January 9, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

OTTAWA, ON -- The Halifax Thunderbirds took care of business in the first half of their weekend doubleheader, defeating the Ottawa Black Bears 13-11 at Canadian Tire Centre on Friday night.

In his National Lacrosse League debut, Will MacLeod led all Thunderbirds scorers, potting a team-high four goals on the night while finishing with six points. Clarke Petterson had a pair of goals and five points, while Halifax captain Cody Jamieson posted a hat trick.

Warren Hill was a rock in the pipes for the Thunderbirds, turning away 46 shots to earn his third win of the campaign

The Thunderbirds got off to a strong start, using their transition game to take an early advantage. Colton Armstrong got the scoring started for Halifax, getting out on the run and burying his second of the year in transition at the 8:36 mark of the first. Jamieson followed that with a vintage twister goal from distance to put his squad up 2-0 early.

Connor Kearnan got the first of the contest for the hosts at 6:22 of the opening frame, but the Birds got that goal back, courtesy of a transition connection between Ryan Terefenko and Petterson in the final minute, making it 3-1 Halifax after 15 minutes.

But the momentum swung completely in Ottawa's favour in the second half, off the strength of a five-goal run. Reilly O'Connor and Callum Jones knotted the game back at three before Jeff Teat, Rob Hellyer, and Nicholas Volkov all added on, sending the Black Bears into the half up 6-3.

Halifax had an answer for Ottawa's run, as they pulled themselves back ahead with a five-goal run of their own.

Nonkon Thompson got his first on the campaign in transition to get the Thunderbirds' first goal of the second half. Petterson added his second, shooting around a defender to make it a one-goal game. Jamieson scored on another beautiful twister shot from the outside to tie things up.

From there, MacLeod put his stamp on the game in his debut. The rookie scored back-to-back goals in under a minute to put the Thunderbirds up 8-6. Ottawa scored with a second left in the frame, but Halifax carried the momentum, along with an 8-7 advantage, into the final frame.

The fourth quarter was a back-and-forth affair between the Canadian rivals. Brendan Bomberry got his first as a Thunderbird, snapping a low bouncer home before MacLeod completed the hat trick with a back-post connection with Petterson, pushing the Halifax lead to 10-7 with 13 minutes left in regulation.

But Halifax ran into penalty trouble in the middle stages of the fourth, and Ottawa took advantage, scoring a pair on the power play. O'Connor and Teat got the Black Bears back within a goal.

MacLeod had an answer again, as he knifed through the Ottawa defence, finishing off a beautiful goal on top of the crease before Jamieson completed his hat trick with another outside rip, making it 12-9 Halifax.

Jacob Dunbar cut into the Thunderbirds' lead with under two minutes to play, but Tyson Bell restored the three-goal advantage with an empty-netter. A late goal by Kearnan was all Ottawa could muster in the closing minutes, as Halifax held on for the win.

Now at 3-2 on the season, the Thunderbirds are right back in action on Saturday night, as they head to Oshawa to wrap its season series with the FireWolves. Opening face-off is set for 8:00 p.m. AT.







