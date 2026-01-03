Thunderbirds Fall to Rush on the Road

SASKATOON, SK - The Halifax Thunderbirds dropped their second straight game, losing 11-7 to the Saskatchewan Rush on Friday night at SaskTel Centre.

Clarke Petterson led all Thunderbirds with three goals and five points on the night. Dawson Theede had four points -- including a pair of goals -- while Randy Staats and Brendan Bomberry had three assists apiece.

Warren Hill finished the game with 41 saves but was saddled with the loss.

The opening frame got off to a quick start for the hosts, as Zach Manns scored in the opening minute to give the Rush an early 1-0 lead. They doubled that advantage with another Manns marker at the four-minute mark, making it a 2-0 Rush lead after the opening 15 minutes of play.

Halifax was able to get on the board with an early tally from Clarke Petterson, but the Rush got a pair in return, with Clark Walter and Ryan Keenan finding twine. Tyson Bell got a transition goal to cut into the deficit, but Keenan answered again, this time on the power play.

Jamieson got one of his own on the man advantage, and after a Brock Haley goal, Halifax got two straight from Petterson to cut it to a 6-5 Rush lead at the half.

But the story of the game was Saskatchewan's ability to halt momentum for the Thunderbirds. Halifax was able to get a pair of goals in the third quarter, with Theede scoring his first and second of the night. But Robert Church and Manns got the hosts those goals back, sending the Rush into the fourth with an 8-7 advantage.

Unfortunately for the Thunderbirds, they couldn't cut into the lead in the final 15, while the Rush were able to find the insurance goals to secure the win. Keenan got a pair while Jake Boudreau sealed the game in the closing minutes.

Now at 2-2 on the season, the Thunderbirds head into a crucial back-to-back weekend on the road, starting in Ottawa on Jan 9. They'll then turn around and head to Oshawa for a showdown with the FireWolves on Jan 10.







