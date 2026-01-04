Desert Dogs (2-2) Lose to Buffalo Bandits (3-1) in Hard-Fought Battle to the End

Published on January 3, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Las Vegas Desert Dogs News Release







BUFFALO, NY - The Las Vegas Desert Dogs (2-2) and Buffalo Bandits (3-1) squared off during Buffalo's 11th annual Tucker Out Lymphoma Night, with the Bandits earning a 15-13 victory. Las Vegas mounted a valiant fourth-quarter rally, scoring eight goals, but ultimately fell short of completing the comeback.

The Buffalo Bandits came out fast, scoring the first three goals of the contest. Former Bandit and current Desert Dog Chris Cloutier halted the early run with a goal from the slot to put Las Vegas on the board. After the quick start, the pace slowed, and the first quarter closed with Buffalo holding a 3-1 lead.

Mitch Jones opened the second quarter with a transition goal just 27 seconds in, extending his goal streak to four games. Buffalo responded moments later, cutting through the middle of the turf for a goal. Jones struck again to pull Las Vegas within one, 4-3, finishing from point-blank range after Jonathan Donville found him wide open in front of the net. The Bandits answered back with three straight goals to take a commanding 7-3 lead into halftime.

Las Vegas adjusted in the locker room and opened the second half with Mitch Jones completing his hat trick. Buffalo responded by settling in and weathering the push, scoring three straight goals to regain control. Tyrell Hamer-Jackson ended the Bandits' run, but Buffalo answered once more before the end of the third quarter to take an 11-5 lead.

Needing a significant scoring surge in the final frame, the Desert Dogs rattled off eight goals, including goals from Chase Fraser, Josh Jackson, Jonathan Donville, two from Mitch Jones, and three from Chris Cloutier. Despite battling until the final horn, Las Vegas was unable to complete the comeback, falling 15-12.

The Desert Dogs next game will be home for the "Golden Knight" presented by Lexicon where Las Vegas will take on the on Jan.9 2026 at 7:30 p.m. PST. The first 1,500 fans will receive a Lexicon Piggy Bank, and every fan can enjoy $5 Big Dog's Good Boy Lagers all night!

Get your tickets at lasvegasdesertdogs.com.

LVDD TOP THREE SCORERS

#16 Mitch Jones - 8 points (5G, 3A)

#3 Jonathan Donville - 5 points (1G, 4A)

#25 Chris Cloutier - 4 points (4G)







National Lacrosse League Stories from January 3, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.