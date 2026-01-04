Roughnecks Earn First Win of Season

San Diego, CA - The Calgary Roughnecks picked up their first win of the season tonight, after defeating the San Diego Seals by a score of 15-11. The Riggers now sit at a record of 1-3 on the season.

The Roughnecks got off to a great start with goals coming from Noah Manning, Haiden Dickson, Harrison Matsuoka and Tyler Pace to give them a 4-1 lead after the first quarter. The two teams then traded goals back and forth in the second quarter to give the Roughnecks a 7-4 lead heading into halftime.

San Diego made a strong push in the third quarter as they tied the game with 3:06 remaining off a goal by Tre Leclaire. Noah Manning then scored his second goal of the night to give the Roughnecks a one goal lead heading into the final frame. The Riggers dominated the fourth quarter as they outscored the Seals by a margin of 5-2. Tanner Cook scored the game-winning goal with his third of the contest at the 12:38 mark. Late goals by Brayden Mayea and Tyler Pace solidified the victory for the Roughnecks.

Notable performances in tonight's game include Tanner Cook (3G, 6A), Brayden Mayea (3G, 6A), Tyler Pace (2G, 5A) and Aden Walsh who made 48 saves in the win.

The Roughnecks next game will be at home on January 9th as they clash with the Vancouver Warriors for the first time this season. Before the game, Dane Dobbie will be honoured during a "Forever A Roughneck" ceremony and banner raising. The first 4,400 fans will receive a free mini replica banner.







