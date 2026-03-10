Casey Wilson Ready to Live out NLL Dream with Thunderbirds

Published on March 10, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Halifax Thunderbirds News Release







The 2025-26 trade deadline is behind us, and the Halifax Thunderbirds are bringing a fresh yet familiar face to the lineup after a deal with the Las Vegas Desert Dogs. Casey Wilson, the fourth overall pick in this past year's draft, is heading to The Nest, and fans have plenty to look forward to.

"Casey is an extremely adaptable player who can line up almost anywhere for us," Owner and General Manager Curt Styres said. "We also feel like his ceiling is still very high, and there's a lot more to his game that we haven't seen yet.

"We're really excited to bring him to Halifax, and we know our fans are going to be excited about what he can bring to this team."

The 24-year-old has found success at every level of the game. Whether it was with his junior and senior lacrosse teams, during his collegiate career, or representing Canada on the world stage, Wilson has built an impressive resume, and now he's landed in the city he's long had his eye on.

"It was a bit of a whirlwind 24 hours," Wilson said. "This is a place I'm so excited to play. I'm really grateful the teams were able to make this happen for me. The nerves were at an all-time high with everything coming down to the wire, but it worked out in the end and I couldn't be happier."

If the name sounds familiar, it should. Wilson is not only a standout lacrosse player, he's also the younger brother of Thunderbirds defender Max Wilson, now in his fourth season with the club. Max has had a major influence on Casey's journey, and he's the one Casey credits with helping him stick with the game when things weren't going as planned.

After graduating from Claremont Secondary School in Victoria, B.C., in 2019, Wilson didn't receive the NCAA offers he had hoped for. He chose to take a year to continue training and playing, but the opportunities still didn't come. Eventually, he enrolled at the University of Victoria and put the idea of playing collegiate lacrosse on pause.

"It wasn't until halfway through the school year at UVic that I had a change of heart," Wilson said. "Max had been in my ear a ton, sharing his experience at the New Jersey Institute of Technology where he was playing, and he helped persuade me to reopen that door."

With the help of his high school coaches reaching out to programs, Wilson eventually caught the attention of the University of Denver. At the same time, he continued playing box lacrosse for the Victoria Junior 'A' Shamrocks. Despite a season shortened due to COVID, it was enough for Denver to take notice, and Wilson soon became a Pioneer.

Wilson had built his reputation as an offensive player in box lacrosse. While he played midfield in field lacrosse, his strengths had always leaned toward the offensive side of the ball. When he arrived in Denver, however, the coaching staff saw another opportunity for him to make an impact.

That's when his transition to short-stick defensive midfielder began.

"Playing offence at the Division I level in the U.S. is a lot different," Wilson said. "I was on the third offensive midfield line when I first got there. After my first year, the coaches decided to switch my role to SSDM, and working with my strength coach really helped me adapt to that position."

From there, Wilson never looked back.

Over four seasons at Denver, he appeared in 60 games, recording 21 points while becoming one of the top short-stick defensive midfielders in the country. In his senior year, he was named team captain and earned a spot on the Tewaaraton Award watch list.

His play also earned recognition internationally. In 2022, Wilson represented Canada at the U21 World Championships in Limerick, Ireland, helping the team capture a silver medal.

A year later, he was named to Canada's senior men's national team for the World Championships in San Diego, becoming the youngest player on the roster. There, he played alongside current Thunderbirds Graeme Hossack and Jake Withers.

"I think the biggest thing those experiences gave me is confidence," Wilson said. "Those world championships are moments I'll never forget and will always cherish. You learn so much from being around the best players in the world and seeing how they operate in those situations."

Wilson brought that confidence back to Denver, helping lead the Pioneers to a Final Four appearance in 2025. But his season came to an abrupt halt when he suffered a torn ACL on a non-contact play.

Since April 2025, Wilson has been working tirelessly through his recovery, and once again, his brother played a key role in helping him navigate the challenge.

"It's kind of a weird situation because Max had a major injury in his senior year of college as well," Wilson said. "He knew exactly what I was feeling and knew how to help me through it. It was my first big injury in 19 years of playing, so having him by my side made a huge difference."

Wilson quickly shifted his mindset from "why me?" to "why not me?", embracing the challenge as another step in his journey.

Now, nearly 10 months later, he's approaching full health and preparing for his first opportunity at the professional level.

"My brother and I used to play in the backyard all the time growing up," Wilson said. "I've been at every home opener in Halifax since Max started playing here, and I've gone to as many games as I could, whether at home or on the road. The fact that we get to be on the same team now is every brother's dream."

The Wilsons' father, Mark, moved to Halifax in 2023, shortly before Max was drafted, and both brothers have since embraced the East Coast as their new home. Casey has already become familiar with the atmosphere inside the Scotiabank Centre.

"The atmosphere is unlike anywhere I've been," Wilson said. "The first game we get to play together is going to be special, not just for us, but for my dad too. He's at every game."

The upcoming season will mark just the third time the brothers have played box lacrosse together, something both have been hoping for throughout their careers.

"We played one year of junior together and then a season of senior with the Shamrocks," Wilson said. "Being in the locker room with him is funny, but it's also just a lot of fun. Playing together at this level is something we've always had our eyes on."

Along with the Wilson brothers, forward Clarke Petterson has also become part of the extended family. The trio have shared a house both in Victoria and in Halifax, and Wilson believes the chemistry they've built off the floor will translate directly onto it.

"Not only did we get to play together in Victoria, but since moving here we're always out shooting together," Wilson said. "He sees the game so well, and getting to watch how a player of that calibre works has helped me a lot."

When Wilson eventually takes the floor at The Nest, fans can expect an athletic, versatile player capable of contributing in multiple ways. Whether it's creating offence, pushing transition, or filling different roles across the lineup, he prides himself on being adaptable.

And above all else, he's excited for the opportunity to play in front of one of the league's most passionate fan bases.







National Lacrosse League Stories from March 10, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.